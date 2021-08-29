Campground and RV Park News, August 28, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

This news site covers time-sensitive news for RV travelers. Plan your trip according to your own dates, the type and size of your rig, and your budget and interests. Be alert for sudden changes due to COVID, floods, road construction, wildfires or weather. Many events are still tentative. COVID restrictions are still in place and vary according to the state or individual campground. Masks or a vaccination certification may be required. Information here is not complete but is simply meant to give you a lead on upcoming dates and places.

Due to demand for RV campsites, many campgrounds and RV resorts are heavily booked, require a two- or three-night minimum stay, and/or have blackout dates for their usual discounts. We try to focus on events that take place in the park or campground, not merely at a nearby city or region.

DISCLAIMER: No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

DATELINE: August 28, 2021

CALIFORNIA OPENS CAMPGROUND LINKED TO BAY TRAIL

With the opening of the Dumbarton Quarry Campground on the Bay, Fremont, a new place to go is available on the San Francisco Bay Trail. Link up with miles of hiking among wetlands and grassy hills on the shoreline. The 45-acre park, found just north of the toll plaza for the Dumbarton Bridge, has 60 sites with full hookups. Additional sites are planned for Phase 2 within ten years. The park has toilets, showers, a camp store, amphitheater, playground and picnic areas. Contact reserveamerica.com or 1-888-327-2757. Read more here.

FLORIDA STATE PARK RELIVES 19TH CENTURY LIFE

Take a walk into yesteryear, when the year is 1864 and Union engineers are completing a brick fort on the coast of North Florida. On October 2, costumed interpreters will populate Fort Clinch, Fernandina Beach, to show the life of the times in the waning days of the War Between the States. An additional $2.50 is charged at the Visitor Center for this special event. The campground at Fort Clinch State Park offers tree-shaded sites on the river side and sunny sites on the beach. The 1,400-acre park is known for its gopher tortoises, painted buntings and a world of wildlife. Hunt for shark teeth and seashells. Walk the primeval Willow Pond Nature Trail. Fish the surf or the river. Explore the fort. (904) 277-7274

FLORIDA STATE PARK LISTENS FOR NIGHT SOUNDS

Friends of Sebastian Inlet State Park, Vero Beach, present the Night Sounds concert with the Vintage Band on September 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. Bring blankets or chairs for an evening of music and dancing under the stars. The concert is free with paid park admission. The park has 51 campsites with water and electric hookup, picnic table and fire ring with grill. Maximum rig length is 40 feet. The campground also has showers, a dump station, a Wi-Fi hotspot near the marina and the use of beach wheelchairs at no charge. The heavily booked park is especially known for surfing, fishing and diving.

KENTUCKY CAMPGROUND IS HORSING AROUND

The Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, is an enormous complex holding a complete theme park and campground for those who love all things equestrian: horses, arts, horse history, showing, raising, riding. The Halloween Campout at the campground October 12-17 requires a five-night minimum stay, and you’ll want to spend that long or longer to see it all. Campers can visit the Horse Park attractions at a special discount. The campground has 260 paved, back-in campsites with fire ring, picnic table, water, and 50/30/20-amp power, with plenty of planned activities during this special event. There’s also volleyball, basketball, tennis, golf cart rentals and two dump stations. Within the park see live horses, four museums, galleries and live shows all devoted to horses. Trail and pony rides are offered, and everyone loves the Mounted Police Barn. (859) 233-4303, kyhorsepark.com/

LOUISIANA CAMPGROUND AND YOGI GO TRICK-OR-TREATING

October 22-24 is Witching Weekend at the Yogi Bear Jellystone Park resort in Robert. A DJ will put the proper spin on your listening and dancing pleasure and there will be Trick or Treating on Saturday evening. Wear your costume and plug into all the things to do here for all ages. You’ll find 450 full-service campsites under the trees, swimming pools, fishing ponds, a game room, mini golf, canoe, kayak and paddle boat rentals, RV storage, a playground, wet “spray” ground, basketball court, baseball field, laundry facilities, general store, and a propane filling station. Call (985) 542-1507 or visit www.jellystonela.com/

MAINE RESORT SCHEDULES DJ DANCE PARTY

Maine’s leading DJ, Bouchard Entertainment, will spin the Dance Party on October 1 at Bayley’s Resort, Scarborough. Bring your dancing shoes and prepare to be royally entertained at this large resort complex. There is a full-service restaurant, commercial-size laundry, children’s area, arcade, entertainment area, heated swimming pools, hot tub, two camp stores and a propane refill station. One area is for ages 18 and over only. Choose among “best” and “basic” RV sites, all with full hookups including cable and 30- or 50-amp service. (207) 883-6043 or info@bayleysresort.com

NEW YORK CAMPGROUND CELEBRATES FALL FOLIAGE

September 24-26 is the perfect time to camp under colorful trees and join the fun at the Fall Festival at Pinecreek Campground, Newfield, southwest of Ithaca. Prizes will be awarded in a Scarecrow Building Contest. Live music plays on Saturday around the community campfire. Kids will have their own games, with arts and crafts for all. New at the campground is a coin-op laundry. Facilities also include an eye-popping playground, ball field, indoor arcade, fishing pond, horseshoe pits, Wi-Fi, dump station and propane filling station. Full-hookup sites are available with 30- or 50-amp service. (607) 273-1974 or email info@pinecreekcampground.com

OHIO KOA HAS CHILI COOK-OFF

Bring your best chili recipe for a weekend of chili, football and fun at the Andover/Pymatuning Lake KOA Holiday, Williamsfield. The Tailgate Chili Cook-off will be held October 1-3. The campground offers a full menu of activities for all ages including a Nature Center, game room, outdoor movies, a playground and a Sports Center with basketball, beach volleyball, corn hole, GaGa ball and horseshoe pits. This KOA closes October 31. For reservations call (800) 562-7506; for information call (440) 273-3431.

OHIO CAMPING RESORT IS SWITCHED ON 24/7

The Jachin Irwin Band plays live on October 30 at Mineral Springs Lake Resort, Peebles. Camp alongside a 100-acre, spring-fed lake at a resort known for nonstop action, which can be loud because of the miles of ATV trails. The resort has restrooms, showers, an on-site store, a fitness center and 375 RV sites with full hookups including 50/30/20-amp service and Wi-Fi. Information is hard to find online, so call the resort directly to confirm all details. (937) 587-3132 or (937)-587-3973

SOUTH DAKOTA PARK INVITES PETS TO CORN MAZE

October 3 is the only day this fall that the intricate corn maze at Sioux Falls Jellystone Park, Brandon, will be open to pets on a leash. Let Fido help you find you way out of the clever maze. Admission is charged. Funds collected on this day benefit the local Humane Society. Each site has full hookups including cable TV and 30- or 50-amp power. This is the off-season, so some amenities and activities will be limited. The camp store, laundry, playground and other basics are open. Contact reservations@ jellystonesiouxfalls.com. Phone (605) 332-2233 or (800) 638-9043

TENNESSEE CAMPING RESORT PLANNED FOR SPRING, 2022

Ground has been broken in Mosheim (say Maw-sime) for a million-dollar campground to be called Mammoth Ridge with a planned opening in the Spring of 2022. Planned for the 38-acre property are 77 RV sites, full hookups and Wi-Fi, an arcade, a white sand beach on a man-made 4-acre lake, country store, dog park and plans that someday it may have a water slide. A distinctive feature will be a 61-foot-long front porch where travelers can rock a spell, Tennessee-style. The area has many points of interest. from historic homes to the Volunteer Speedway, llama ranch and a car museum. Until the campground gets its own contact information, check with Greene County Tourism at https://discovergreenevilletn. com/

Stay Tuned

• In British Columbia’s Northern Rockies Region, authorities are being urged to open the new campground as soon as possible at Muncho Lake Lodge & RV Park. The property was purchased last year by BC Parks.

• In Tower, Minnesota, a conditional use permit has been issued for a 49-unit RV park on a 58-acre property on Pike Bay. The outcome is uncertain at this point.

• Get a free night for every paid night beginning October 1 in Maricopa County regional parks in Arizona. Call (602) 506-2930. The promotion is for stays booked between October 1 and November 10, 2021.

Read more of Janet Groene’s Campground and RV Park News here.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her new Farley Halladay book, “June Jeopardy, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com and on all e-book platforms including Kindle, Nook, Google Play. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.

Do you have RV park or campground news to share? If so, please fill out the form below.

##RVT1015b