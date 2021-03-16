Why you should exercise your RV generator and how to do it

By Mark J. Polk, RV Education 101

If your RV has an onboard generator set, or you use a portable generator set around the house, this video about why and how to exercise your generator set will be helpful.

The video explains why and how to exercise your generator set. Fuel-related problems are the number one reason for exercising the generator, but there are other reasons, too. Moisture buildup can result in damage to the generator. When you exercise your RV generator, it heats the generator windings and eliminates moisture. And, it helps lubricate the engine seals and internal components, which can prevent carbon buildup.

Onan recommends running the generator one hour every month at 50% load, and up to a full-rated load if practical. Watch the video to learn more about exercising your generator to keep it in top operating condition.

