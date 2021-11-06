Would you like to see these extra features in campgrounds?

When you pull into your campground, what do you expect to find? If you’ve done research ahead of time, you already know if you’ll have full hookups, laundry, shower facilities, and perhaps a campground store. What if you could advise the campground owners about some extra little niceties? What “extras” would you suggest?

I’ve been following a few RV threads over the past couple of weeks that address this topic: How can a campground go above and beyond without breaking the bank or having to charge you (the RVer) a lot more in fees? Here are some suggestions from fellow RVers:

Parking assistance

Many campgrounds were built years ago and are best suited for smaller RVs. Folks with larger rigs appreciate it when the campground manager leads them to their site and helps them get situated.

Daily trash pickup

Several campers say they appreciate that campground personnel come by each day to collect RVers’ trash. All you have to do is place your securely tied trash bag(s) at your site marker by a designated time, and camp personnel will come by and take care of it for you.

Food truck

Yes, some camps have a local food truck come around one or two days each week. RVers love a night off from cooking and they don’t even need to leave the park! Food trucks like the idea, too, because they do a booming business with a somewhat “captive” audience.

On-site mobile repair service

Yes, really! I’ve never seen this, but evidently, some RV parks offer mobile repair to folks who camp in their campground. I’d be happy just to have the camp manager offer recommendations of nearby, honest, skilled service people who can work on my rig.

Campground RV washing area

All that would be needed is a hose, water spigot, and good drainage. The camp store could sell cleaning supplies and folks could wash their own rigs.

Walking trails

While higher-end campgrounds offer paved trails throughout their property, budget-minded campers suggested that with an extra bit of grass mowing, others could also offer this amenity.

Secure pet enclosures

More and more campers travel with pets. Having a fenced area where Fido can run off-leash for a while is a nice perk. (Yes, fencing would be an initial expense but pet owners would really appreciate it!)

Separate parking lot for additional vehicles

While most campgrounds allow each camper one vehicle per site, it would be a nice amenity to have a separate parking lot where friends and/or visitors can park. This would not need to be a paved area.

Firewood for sale

It’s not a good idea to transport firewood from home to the campground. But it would be nice to at least have wood available if you choose to have a campfire.

Pet sitting perk

This would free up pet owners to take longer sightseeing trips around the area. Or go to a movie in a nearby town. The campground could charge a fee, and I’ll bet many pet owners would love this service.

Cinnamon buns and margaritas!

Okay, now you’re talking! One gal reported that the owner of the small campground where she recently stayed brought out fresh cinnamon buns each morning for campers. (Did I mention at no charge? The wife just loves to bake!) Another RVer was blown away because the campground manager drove around the campground every afternoon and offered a free margarita to campers who wanted to celebrate Happy Hour! (She couldn’t remember the name or location of the campground but if you know it, please tell us!)

Well, what do you think about these extra “perks”? Can you think of additional amenities that campground owners could provide with little to no cost? Share your ideas!

