Beat-ing feelings of isolation while on the road; find what keeps you company

I spend a lot of time alone.

Being a traveling entrepreneur and digital nomad has me spending hours and hours at a time inside the RV reading, learning, creating, and typing on the keyboard.

This is something that I have had to get acquainted with because it goes against everything that I am.

Before the pandemic, I would mosey around town finding different locations to work – coffee shops, bookstores, park picnic tables, libraries, and co-working spaces. As a self-proclaimed vagabond, and creative, changes in scenery have always been necessary for my sanity.

My hubby, Wayne, takes the car during the day to do his work, so I am left with only the power of my feet. And as you know, exploration from an RV park can be limited on foot.

While working from “home,” you may move from room to room. I move from couch to table (both sides) to outside chair. All are within five feet of each other, but each spot provides a different view.

Every couple of days I must go for a ride to see something different. One of my favorite things to do is ask, “What is down that road?” as we make the turn – no consulting Google Maps allowed.

There is always something crazy to see when you leave the driveway.

The lifestyle seems to work for now. But I do get lonely and often find myself questioning my creativity for solutions.

Music calms the beast

If you were to ask me one thing I could not live without, it would have to be music. The new technology has also proved to be very compatible with this lifestyle. You will always find me with Pandora on my phone playing through a Bluetooth speaker.

In the morning, I pull up guided meditations on YouTube or play a list of “Happy tunes” to get me dancing.

Once I begin writing, Pandora plays music for studying or other mellow classical tunes.

If I’m building or updating a website I love the “Coffee Shop” channel or “Mostly Acoustical Classics Radio” on Pandora. YouTube now has “Café channels” that show a video of a quintessential coffee shop playing soft jazz in the background and the occasional cling of a spoon on a cup.

One day I may feel like classical, like baroque music being played by an orchestra, but some days I prefer classic tunes I listened to on LPs as a teenager. Guess that statement ages me, eh?

While cooking or just messing around in the RV, I may turn on something more upbeat depending on the mood. Might be Willie Nelson or Aerosmith or Tom Petty. Sometimes I like the “Rat Pack” Radio station – a little before my time but I can still get into it.

This 3 x 7-inch cell phone also serves as my university. Most of my professional development is done sitting on the couch with the phone propped up on the couch table. The video is off on my Zoom calls because I am still in my comfy clothes at noon.

Hey, no judgments.

Music and media have become very important to my life, but when I get the chance, I still like to “go.”

As I end this short post, I am listening to Pure Prairie League’s song, Amie. My leg is bouncing to the beat. Life is good (if your creativity finds a solution for adapting to constant change).

RELATED:

All RVers will relate to this catchy song. You’re going to love it!

##RVT1025