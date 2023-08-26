Little-known facts about license plates

You probably played the “License Plate” game while traveling as a child. Parents often suggest this game as a way for kids to pass the time by finding a license plate from each state in the United States. License plates are more than simple child’s play, however. Check out the history and little-known facts about vehicle license plates.

The history of license plates: The beginning

Yes, the first license plate was actually introduced in France. It was 1893 when that country began the first official vehicle registration system. It required all automobiles to display a registration number—what we now call a license plate.

A few years later, in 1901, New York mandated license plates for vehicles in the state, making it the first in the U.S. to adopt the practice. Other states soon followed.

Vanity plates

All states offer folks the opportunity to personalize their vehicle license plate(s). Some people are quite creative with their choices, crafting clever phrases or references that reflect their interests, profession, or even their sense of humor. States closely monitor vanity plate requests. Many are deemed offensive to good taste or decency and therefore denied.

Vanity plate consequences

Danny White, a man in Washington, D.C., has received more than $20,000 in ticket fines because of his vanity license plate. His plate reads: NO TAGS. Every few months, Danny goes to the courthouse to clear his name. Turns out, when police ticket a car that’s missing its plates, they write, “No tags,” and Danny gets billed. Danny doesn’t want to change his vanity plate, so ticket writers have been urged to write “NONE” instead.

License plate collector auctions

Unique license plates can hold significant historical or cultural value. In some places, the government auctions off these special plates. For example, in 2008, a license plate featuring only the number “1” fetched a whopping $14.3 million!

Owning a license plate with ascending numbers or identical digits can mean big bucks in some countries because they can be a symbol of prosperity or good fortune. One such license plate in China sold for millions!

Quick license plate factoids

Prepare to amaze your friends with these little-known license plate facts:

Pennsylvania was the first state to issue a customized license plate, but drivers were only allowed to use their initials.

During WWII, some states used a soybean-based formula to make their license plates. Goats enjoyed eating them!

Virginia is the state with the highest number of vanity plates per capita. Texas has the fewest.

Vehicles owned by the USPS do not have license plates.

In 1956, the size 6 x 12 inches became the standardized dimensions for the license plate.

Prisoners in many U.S. states have been making license plates for over 100 years.

The least-used letters on license plates are I, O, and Q, probably because they are easily mistaken for the numerals 1 and 0.

New Hampshire’s slogan, “Live free or die” is deemed the most controversial license plate motto. One couple took their case all the way to the Supreme Court. The court decided that folks who were offended by the motto could cover it up if they wished.

Do you have a vanity plate or special license plate that holds fond memories? Tell me about it in the comments below, please.

