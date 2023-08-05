The delicious history of a campfire’s favorite treat

Get ready to celebrate! National S’mores Day is August 10, 2023. Ever wonder how the s’more treat originated? Me, too! Here’s what I discovered.

Graham crackers

As part of the 1820s dietary reform movement, Presbyterian minister, Sylvester Graham invented a whole grain cracker. Graham developed his plain, unsweetened cracker to “reduce sinful desires and lead to better overall health.” A devout vegetarian, Graham believed that the overprocessing of foods was ruining people’s health. He introduced his unleavened cracker as a way to supplement healthy fiber into one’s diet. (No doubt Graham would be appalled at how his original cracker has devolved into the graham crackers we enjoy today!)

Marshmallows

Another s’mores ingredient, marshmallows, have a much longer history than Graham’s crackers! As early as 2000 B.C., ancient Egyptians boiled a mixture of honey combined with the root pulp of the flowering marsh mallow plant (althaea officinalis). After straining and cooling this concoction, marsh mallow was used to heal wounds and soothe sore throats.

The marshmallow made its way to France by the early 1800s. There, candy makers whipped together dried marshmallow root pulp with sugar, egg whites, and water. By the late 1800s, confectioners began using gelatin in place of marshmallow root. This produced a more stable form of marshmallow.

Marshmallows were introduced into the United States in the early 1900s, where they were sold as penny candy and also used in various dessert recipes. In 1956, Alex Doumak patented his extrusion process where marshmallow ingredients were run through tubes, to form a long marshmallow “rope.” Once cooled, this marshmallow “rope” was cut into pieces and packaged for sale.

Hershey’s chocolate bar

In 1893, Milton Hershey visited the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, Illinois. There, he learned about European techniques for making chocolate. The experience made a lasting impression on Hershey, and he became determined to bring large-scale chocolate-making to the U.S.

In 1894, Milton Hershey founded the Hershey Chocolate Company in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He specifically focused on producing milk chocolate. After several attempts and years of experimentation, Hershey finally developed a process to produce milk chocolate on a mass scale. He built a large chocolate factory in Derry Township, Pennsylvania, and in 1900, he launched the Hershey Milk Chocolate Bar—which still remains one of the company’s flagship products.

S’more recipe

The first recipe for a s’more was published under the name “Some More.” It appeared in the 1925 edition of “Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts.” The recipe describes the treat as a “sandwich of toasted marshmallow and chocolate between two graham crackers.”

As the concept of s’mores spread, it gained popularity beyond scouting. Campers and families embraced the idea. Soon s’mores became a staple at summer camps, backyard BBQs, and more.

Yum!

For me, it’s just not camping until we enjoy s’mores! If the weather is too rainy or too hot for a campfire, we make indoor s’mores. Here are six ways to make s’mores without a campfire! If you’re adventurous and want to try a different kind of s’more, check out my article on delicious s’more variations.

Do you make s’mores when RVing? Let me know in the comments below.

