How fast are your Amazon deliveries compared to other towns?

Wondering if your Amazon deliveries are taking longer than other customers in your area? Here’s the step-by-step process so you can check up on the giant retailer.

List of items

Here’s a list of five popular items we used for comparison purposes. Not all Amazon items ship out quickly, but these are generally “in stock,” and don’t experience delays in waiting for stock to be received by the company.

Amazon Basics 100 Pack AAA High-Performance Alkaline Batteries, 10-Year Shelf Life, Easy to Open Value Pack

ASIN B01B8R6V2E LIT Water Heater ECO Thermostat Assembly Compatible with Atwood 91447, Replacement Part for Water Heater Repair Parts Fit for RV, RV Thermostat Service

ASIN B08P7N7W5M Amazon Basic Care – Aloe Hand Sanitizer 62%, 12 Fluid Ounce (Pack of 6)

ASIN B08R15JGNX Camco 41197 TST Ultra-Concentrate Orange Scent RV Toilet Treatment, Formaldehyde Free, Breaks Down Waste And Tissue, Septic Tank Safe, Treats up to 16-40 Gallon Holding Tanks (1 Gal)

ASIN B000EDOSP6 Starbucks Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods — Breakfast Blend for Keurig Brewers — 6 boxes (60 pods total),10 Count (Pack of 6)

ASIN B00U3ODTTM

Get your ZIP codes

To compare Amazon deliveries, you’ll first need to obtain ZIP codes for other communities in your area. You might focus on areas within a 50-mile radius. In our area, there are very few towns inside that radius, so we had to expand a bit farther. To get a ZIP code, simply “Google” for the ZIP code. As an example, if you wanted to know the ZIP code for Gallup, New Mexico, you’d put “ZIP code, Gallup, NM” in the Google search box.

Finding Amazon items

Now, find out the delivery time promised for each item on your list. We’ve included the ASIN or Amazon Standard Identification Number for each item on the list. With the Amazon site open on your browser, enter ASIN, then follow up with the ASIN number. For example, if you were searching for the Camco holding tank treatment liquid, you’d enter ASIN B000EDOSP6 in the search box, as shown below.

You may find that the specific item doesn’t appear by itself in the results, but is often the first item on the list of items. Find the item you want to research and click on it to open to the detail page.

Comparing delivery dates

On the right side of the page, below the item’s price, you’ll see the delivery date. Below the delivery date is the ZIP code for the delivery. Initially, the ZIP code should be for your default delivery address. Jot down the delivery date. Now we “check up” on Amazon by changing the delivery ZIP code. Note, in some cases, if you may be given the option to subscribe to multiple deliveries, rather than making a one-time purchase. To see the delivery date and ZIP code, you’ll need to click on “one time purchase,” to view the date and ZIP code.

To check on delivery dates to other ZIP codes, follow this process:

Click on the line showing “Deliver to . . . [ZIP code] In the responding “Choose your location” box, scroll down to “or enter a US ZIP code” Click on “change” Erase the existing ZIP code (if there is one), then enter the ZIP code you’d like to research Click “apply” Now click “change” Re-click “apply” Click “Done” at the bottom of the box

The product page should now be visible on your screen. If necessary, you’ll need to click on “one time purchase” on the right side of the screen. If you still see your original ZIP code displayed, you’ll need to hit your browser’s refresh button. After that, the new ZIP code/city should be displayed, along with the delivery date for that specific area.

To move on to the next item to check on, you’ll need to start over by putting the next ASIN in the Amazon item search box, and repeat the process.

We’d like to hear your results. Please fill out the form below and enter “Amazon deliveries” in the memo line.

