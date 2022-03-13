Selective Amazon delivery delays pummel some RVers. How about you?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Just how “prime” is Amazon Prime? When the big, sell-you-nearly-anything company recently announced price increases for its Prime membership, social media reaction was swift. Words and phrases like “greed” and “record profits” were frequently used. Some suggested dropping memberships. Still, it seems like the love affair with the giant merchandiser will see few people actually cancel. But from our own experience, despite having a Prime membership, seeming selective delivery delays are more than just irksome. Are you a victim of Amazon shipping delays?

Quartzsite/Amazon phenomenon

Our home base is smack in the middle of the snowbird RV capitol: Quartzsite, Arizona. This winter, as COVID began losing its grip, the number of snowbirds shot way back up. For snowbirds whose buying habits include drops from Amazon, you no doubt experienced a Quartzsite/Amazon phenomenon: Delivery delays.

We’ve lived in Quartzsite for many years and, until COVID came calling, found our “order-to-delivery” times were great. Order today, and within a few, short days, the UPS guy was dropping off our stuff. When the pandemic set in, shipping times decidedly increased. We could understand that—the pandemic turned all aspects of life upside down. As we worked through the pandemic, delivery times got better—and a few months back, it was “back to normal.” For a short time. Suddenly, Amazon’s speedy deliveries ground to a halt. For us, order-to-delivery times ran typically 10 or more days.

“Two-day delivery”—After it’s out the door

Frustrated, we repeatedly called Amazon for explanations of these delivery delays. We were always assured that yes, as Prime members, we’d have “two-day delivery.” But the two-day clock would start when the item shipped. But why does it take so long to get the order out the door? Then the vagueness would set in. “In some cases we have to wait for the item to be shipped to us from the seller, then in turn, we ship it to you.” Interestingly, even Amazon-branded items were slow getting down the pipe.

But other folks, in other areas, weren’t having delivery delays. They’d order their stuff, and bingo! It was at their door. So we sniffed around. We’d look up an item we wanted to order, and see how long it would take to get to us. Then we’d change the delivery address to somewhere other than Quartzsite. In nearly all cases, the same item would arrive at a different location far faster. Is there a curse on Quartzsite?

Here’s a chart of five different Amazon items. We’re showing delivery times for these same items to relatively nearby ZIP codes. Quartzsite, and next-door-neighbor Bouse, Arizona, are consistently quoted 11- to 12-day deliveries. Go 40 miles north to the next town, Parker, Arizona, and those same items get delivery estimations of four to no more than six days. Go west to Blythe, California, 25 miles away, and the typical delivery is in just three days.

Items and delivery times to nearby communities

Item Quartzsite, AZ Blythe, CA Lake Havasu City, AZ Parker, AZ Yuma, AZ Bouse, AZ 100 pack of Amazon Basic AAA batteries 12 days 4 days 3 days 5 days 5 days 12 days Camco TST liquid holding tank treatment 11 days 3 days 2 days 4 days 4 days 11 days RV water heater thermostat replacement assembly 11 days 6 days 3 days 6 days 6 days 11 days Amazon Basic Care hand sanitizer 11 days 3 days 2 days 4 days 4 days 11 days Starbucks medium roast K-Cup coffee 11 days 3 days 2 days 5 days 5 days 11 days

Amazon—Too big to care?

Why is it that Quartzsite and Bouse are on the “dirty end of the stick” when it comes to Amazon delivery delays? We reached out to Amazon headquarters, first, asking if perhaps there was a “hangover” from COVID. “We’re wondering if Amazon is still ‘prioritizing’ shipments due to the COVID situation and, if so, which categories are considered ‘high priority’ and hence ship faster.”

An Amazon insider told us that the company had put work-arounds in place when the pandemic developed. Part of this was to predict product demand, then push sellers to get the items to Amazon warehouses. It also claims to have “invested” in both personnel and transport equipment to “ensure we have more options in the ways orders are delivered to customers.” Still, the bottom line on delivery delays is this: “There are still instances where One- or Two-Day delivery promises might be a little longer than customers might expect, but we continue to meet those promises and are working hard to eliminate those disruptions.”

But what about communities like Quartzsite, where “One- or Two-Day delivery promises” turn into nearly two-week ordeals? No comment. Multiple requests to Amazon for an explanation of these serious delivery delays fell on deaf ears—we never got a response. It would seem Amazon is, perhaps, too big to care.

How about your delivery times?

What about you? What’s your typical “order-to-delivery” time frame? More than 2,000 RVTravel.com readers responded to a survey on this at the end of February. Some 32% said their Amazon delivery times were “much slower.” But is it the same for the city just down the road from you? If you’d like to check up on Amazon, follow this link to instructions on how you can compare your delivery times to those of other neighboring communities.

If you’re finding your delivery times are unacceptable, you can try and complain to Amazon. We’ve found calling Amazon customer service representatives is usually much faster for problem resolution. Their phone number is 888-280-4331. We’ve also found that in some instances, ordering from another source is quicker. We’ve found many RV-related items on walmart.com, often at as good, or sometimes better, price, typically with true two-day delivery. Yes, we’re stuck paying for shipping unless we meet the $35 minimum order requirement for free shipping. But at least we’re not stuck with delivery delays.

Amazon promises two-day deliveries. Fair enough, true “on the road” shipping times may indeed be going out to all Amazon Prime members. But why is it members in some communities are stuck at the back of the line before they ever get on the two-day truck?

