The red hat that became my most cherished Christmas memory

Do you have a favorite Christmas memory? Something from a holiday(s) in your past that warms your heart and puts a smile on your lips any time of year, but especially at Christmas? We all have memories of growing up. Some better than others, right? Life has a way of hurting us at times and holidays are certainly no exception. But as a “glass half full” kind of gal, I try to skip past the not-so-good memories and dwell instead on the pleasant ones. So, here’s my favorite Christmas memory:

It all began at the annual Ladies Auction. Each year before the holidays, families gathered some of their very best items and proudly placed them on the many, many tables crammed into the church fellowship hall (read basement). Items usually included quart jars of canned fruit and vegetables; homemade pies; handmade quilts, aprons, and potholders; along with an assortment of hand-crafted decorative items for the home. Each item was given its due. The year’s chosen auctioneer held up each item in turn and coaxed the audience to bid. (I use the term “auctioneer” very loosely. It generally meant anyone with a loud, projecting voice.)

One year, what would be forever after known as “the red hat” was auctioned off. An obvious beginner to the knitting world had fashioned the hat. A simple triangle, made from bright red yarn, featured two long knitted strings. The idea was to place the triangle on top of your head and keep it in place by tying the two strings together under your neck. My dad, ever the prankster, decided it would make the perfect gift for one of his adolescent daughters. He won the bid and the hat, but neither my sisters nor I ever wore it. Instead, we confiscated the red hat and wrapped it up for him that Christmas.

We thought our trick was so funny that every year thereafter we wrapped up the red hat and wrote “Dad” on the gift tag. Each Christmas, when opening gifts, we’d hold our breaths as the “hat package” made it into Dad’s hands. Dad would pause before opening the package and say, “This better not be that %*&# red hat!” Then we’d all have a good laugh as he unwrapped the gift for yet another year.

We became adept at disguising the red hat: one year forcing it into a paper towel cardboard tube, another year placing it inside a series of boxes with the hat wrapped in the smallest box. And each year Dad would repeat the infamous phrase, “This better not be that %*&# red hat!” Mom would exclaim, “Earl! Language!” and we’d fall all over ourselves with giggles and snorts of laughter. I’m not sure where the red hat ended up. Its memory certainly lives on, because all these years later, I’m still smiling about it.

That’s one of my favorite holiday memories. Please share your favorite Christmas or holiday memory. It might just prompt a fond memory (and some joy) for someone else!

*****

I need your help, friends! I’m working on an upcoming story about recycling or upcycling Christmas gift wrap, boxes, and ribbons. If you have any fun, creative ideas to share, please hop on over to my forum and share your suggestions! I’ll be sure to give credit to the ideas I use.

