Ask Dave: Why are my RV’s Workhorse UFO brakes locked up? What to do?

Dear Dave,

We just bought a 2008 Forest River Georgetown XL with UFO chassis. It has 15,000 miles on it. We live in Florida and drove it home from Kentucky. Just before we left we had new tires put on and placed on a scope. As we arrived in Florida, the brake light and hydraulic brake fluid warning light came on. The problem is, at this moment, we need to find someone to work on it but we have not found a mobile mechanic as of yet, and for some reason it seems to have locked up. Any suggestions to get it unlocked to get it to the mechanic safely? We didn’t know if this was a safety thing or we are just not doing something right. This is our first one and we have no idea about it and we’re trying to learn as much as possible. —Katrina

Dear Katrina,

The UFO™ chassis is a Workhorse brand chassis that was a Universal Fuel Option (UFO), Universal Floorplan Option (UFO), and Universal Footprint Option (UFO) but is no longer offered in the RV market. It was designed to offer either a gas or diesel engine located at the rear of the framerail. However, there are still several service locations that work on these, as this chassis was used in the trucking market as well as the bus industry, if I remember correctly.

I also remember several instances of similar issues with lockups on the brakes and parking brake assembly with this chassis. Most of the time it was a hydraulic compact unit that went bad. Have you tried disconnecting the engine batteries to do a reset? This is not a cure-all, but has worked in some cases.

Components probably need to be disassembled

Unfortunately, in most situations the unit needs to have the parking brake and other components disassembled and towed to a service facility. According to my source at Winnebago, the parking brake needs to be removed from the Spring Applied Hydraulic Release (SAHR) canister located on the driver side frame rail. Make sure whoever does the procedure chocks the wheels, as it will roll on an incline.

Also, I would recommend contacting Forest River, as well, to get a recommendation for towing, as there are certain points on the chassis that are designed for towing and others that are not. I have seen units towed that almost tore off the front end!

For informtion on the UFO chassis

For additional information on the UFO chassis, I would recommend contacting Precision Sales & Service here:

451 64th Place South

Birmingham, AL 35212

205-591-2266

