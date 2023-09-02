Three of my favorite space-saving RV gadgets

What’s one of the biggest issues for RV owners? Storage! The solution to the small-space storage problem is to use space-saving RV gadgets. Here are three that I would love for you to consider that will help you save space.

Meat thawing tray

You’ve probably “been there and done that” just like me. Here’s what I’m talking about: It’s nearing dinner time and I suddenly realize that I forgot to thaw steaks/chops/burgers for tonight’s meal. Even though we tend to eat dinner each and every night, I often forget this critically important part of meal preparation! (Ugh.)

That’s why I’m more than a little excited about Evelots’ Meat Thawing Tray. According to the manufacturer, “The secret is in the meat defroster tray’s special material and design.” The tray is made from aluminum and coated with silicone for easy cleanup.

All you do is place your frozen meat on the tray. The aluminum construction effectively transfers heat, thawing frozen meat quickly, from 30-60 minutes! The thawing tray is 14 x 8 inches in size, and only a bit over half-an-inch thick, so it’s easy to store in the RV. (Think: Under the fridge or oven drawer, or inside that impossibly skinny slot cupboard.) Reviews are impressive, too. Check it out!

Collapsible popcorn maker

Popco makes their collapsible, microwaveable popcorn maker in a unique design that spreads heat more evenly. That means you’ll end up with few, if any, unpopped kernels. (Yay!) Made from heat-resistant, food-grade silicone, this unique popper makes up to a whopping 15 cups of popcorn—enough to share with RV friends and neighbors!

Best of all, the popcorn maker collapses to a height of just 2.3 inches, so it will easily fit into your RV cupboard or pantry. Hand wash or use a dishwasher, if your RV is outfitted with one. (Lucky you!)

Collapsible lantern/phone charger

Yes, you read that correctly. The LuminAID company has developed a solar-powered, collapsible lantern that features a USB port so you can charge all of your devices. This amazing lantern lasts 50 hours on a single charge (from direct sunlight or via the included USB charging cord). It’s both shatterproof and waterproof—perfect for hiking, swimming, backpacking, fishing, or any indoor or outdoor activities. The lantern weighs only five ounces and collapses to a thickness of just one inch, so it’s easy to store. LuminAID’s lantern is also easy to buy—about $30 on Amazon—and perfect for emergencies or nightly RV use.

(If this lantern looks familiar, you may have seen the company’s debut on Shark Tank. All five investors were impressed and made an offer to LuminAID. Mark Cubin landed the deal.)

Do you have a space-saving RV product to recommend? Please do so in the comments below.

Read about more gadgets for RVers here.

##RVT1120