Federal government shutdown likely. What will it mean for public lands access?

At the time of this writing, Friday, September 29, from all appearances, the likelihood of a federal government shutdown happening on Sunday is a safe bet. We’ll leave the politics out of this article, and get to how RVers and others could be affected. What will happen to access to national parks and other public lands? Here’s the latest information.

Interior says it will close national parks

In a news release from the Department of the Interior, things sound pretty grim for recreationists wanting to see America’s jewels—the national parks. Here are some direct comments.

“In the event of a lapse in annual government appropriations, National Park Service (NPS) sites will be closed. This means that the majority of national parks will be closed completely to public access. Areas that, by their nature, are physically accessible to the public will face significantly reduced visitor services.”

During the last government shutdown, which covered parts of December 2018 and January 2019, some of the nations’ parks took serious hits by inconsiderate folks. Ignoring the closed gates, they ran roughshod into sensitive areas, and did anything but use a “pack it in, pack it out” ethos. When parks reopened, mounds of trash and vandalized infrastructure had to be cleaned up.

With the potential of a federal government shutdown, the Interior Department press release adds a plea to the facts. “At NPS sites across the country, gates will be locked, visitor centers will be closed and thousands of park rangers will be furloughed. Accordingly, the public will be encouraged not to visit sites during the period of lapse in appropriations out of consideration for protection of natural and cultural resources, as well as visitor safety.”

Don’t winterize the motorhome just yet

It certainly sounds like access to national parks will be off. If you had plans to visit, and maybe campground reservations at an NPS site, no doubt you’re concerned. But don’t winterize the motorhome just yet. Not all national parks will be closed, even if the shutdown occurs. Some states are stepping up to the plate to see to it these treasures are still available to the public, and in a responsible and safe way.

In Colorado, the governor has ordered the Colorado Department of Natural Resources to work up a plan to keep NPS sites open using state money. Neighboring states Utah and Arizona have similar plans. Grand Canyon, Zion, Arches, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, and Canyonlands National Parks will continue to receive guests, all with these states’ financial support.

Some might wonder about what’s behind these states’ largesse. Like a lot of things, money is the driving factor. For every buck put into the National Park Service, there are 15 more that come back out at the other end in terms of economic activity. Tourism is big business, and the states recognize the hurt that will come if the parks are allowed to lie fallow until the wrangling in Washington, D.C., ends. And, too, they’ll no doubt ask the feds to reimburse them for the money spent to keep the parks open.

What about USFS and BLM lands?

What about other federal lands? We’ve not been able to find any official word from the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). However, if the history of the last shutdown is any indicator, access to most public lands under these agencies’ jurisdiction should still remain open.

However, as far as visitor centers and other “facilities” go, it’s likely the doors will be closed and locked. It’s unclear how campgrounds operated by concessionaires will be affected. During the last shutdown, the masses gathered in Quartzsite and Yuma, Arizona, on the BLM’s Long Term Visitor Areas weren’t told to go home. However, trash service did get dicey.

Keep in mind, while emergency services will continue to some degree this will be true. There will be a huge cutback in federal employee boots on the ground. In the event of a shutdown, it would NOT be a good time to get lost in the woods. Nor to fall off a cliff. It might be a very long time before crews could come to find you. Should you choose to RV on federal lands during the shutdown, you’ll largely be on your own.

Living in “interesting times”

The last shutdown lasted 35 days—the longest federal government shutdown in four decades. How long will the next one—which could start tomorrow—last? It’s a complete unknowable. We’re called to remember what some call “The Chinese Curse”: “May you live in interesting times.” It appears that saying didn’t originate in China at all. The closest saying we could find from China is this gem: “Better to be a dog in times of tranquility than a human in times of chaos.” All we can add is, “Woof! Woof!”

