Class action lawsuit over fire danger against major RV manufacturer can move forward, judge rules

Imagine you’re tooling down the highway, towing your fifth wheel. Suddenly you notice smoke at the back of your tow rig. Fire! Jay Nelson, an RVer from Montana, didn’t need to imagine it—it was a real-life experience for him. Now a Montana judge has ruled that Nelson’s claim against Forest River can continue toward class action status, despite the big RV manufacturer’s attempts to get it tossed out. The worrisome part is this: If Nelson’s allegations are true, there’s a potential that a whole lot of Forest River RV owners could be in danger of fire in their rigs.

Smoking Puma leads to class action

Jay Nelson bought a new 2019 Puma, a Forest River product, from a Montana dealer back in April of 2019. A little more than a year later, in May 2020, Nelson and the family were heading out on a camping trip. Nelson saw smoke coming from an area at the back of his pickup. He pulled over and, sure enough, there was a wiring fire on the fifth wheel, which he successfully put out. A nerve-wracking affair, to be sure.

Back to the dealer went the fifth wheel. The shop repaired the damage and turned the Puma back over the family. But what kind of repairs were made? Essentially the fifth wheel was restored to its “off the factory line” condition. That was a real problem for Jay Nelson. Why? Because of how the fire is said to have started.

No circuit breaker

The fire broke out in the electrical junction box that connects to the rig’s 7-connector wiring that umbilicals the trailer to the tow vehicle wiring. Nelson contends the fire was the result of improper wiring and that Forest River didn’t have a circuit breaker in the wiring that ran from the house batteries out to the junction box. A short in the wiring led to too much current, and the wiring caught fire.

Since the repair job on Nelson’s Puma didn’t include a circuit breaker, the RV owner was worried that another fire could break out. What if such a fire should break out in the middle of the night, while the family was asleep in the fifth wheel? It proved to be too much for the Nelsons—they took the fifth wheel back to the dealer and traded it in on a newer model. What the Nelsons didn’t know was that the newer model, a 2020 Puma, had the same non-protected circuit from the house batteries as his earlier rig. When Jay Nelson found that out, he hired an electrician to install a breaker and make other wiring modifications to make it safe, from his view. Jay Nelson also hired an attorney.

Hundreds of rigs equal class action demand

Last May, Jay Nelson’s attorney filed suit against Forest River, alleging that the company not only didn’t properly insulate the wiring, nor include circuit overload protection, they did so in violation of RVIA safety standards. The suit asks the court to give it class action, since it contends that Forest River has manufactured hundreds of these rigs with the same alleged design flaw over a period of several model years.

They say the wheels of justice move slowly. On March 23, 2023, in a Great Falls, Montana, courtroom, Judge Brian Morris of the U.S. District Court handed down rulings on the opening salvos of the case. Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the judge’s ruling is this: At this point, Jay Nelson’s suit will move forward as a class action case. It’s a long haul, though—the actual jury trial is not scheduled until fall of next year.

Why you should be concerned

Regardless of the end result of the legal maneuvering, it begs an important question. If you own a Forest River fifth wheel, is your rig in danger of catching fire? For that matter, regardless of the manufacturer of your towable rig, could something similar happen to you? We’re digging into the matter, and we’ll have answers for you soon.

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

##RVT1098b