Fifth wheel pin box and front cap inspection

Join me in the RV shop in this video as I inspect the fifth wheel pin box on this Alliance Fifth Wheel. Note the telltale signs of flex in the pin box and front cap of this beautiful fifth wheel trailer. There are a lot of different types of fifth wheel pin boxes, but much of the maintenance will be the same or very similar.

Visual fifth wheel pin box inspection tips

The first thing you will want to do is a thorough visual inspection of the pin box. Look for any signs of wear or damage.

Check that there are no missing or loose components. Confirm all nuts and bolts are in place. Nuts and bolts will have a required torque rating from the manufacturer. You can confirm the torque settings with the manufacturer of the frame or look it up on their website.

Take note of any paint or powder coating that is damaged or starting to come off. Exposing bare metal can lead to rust. Touch up any spots where bare metal has been exposed.

Factory welds are unlikely to fail under normal operating conditions; however, it only takes a minute to inspect them for possible cracks. This is also a good time to check the 7-way cord, connections, break-away switch and cable, lube disk, capture plates, and anything else that’s been added.

Make sure you check out Dustin’s website, California RV Specialists, and their YouTube channel for more helpful information.

