Tow vehicle wiring tester can save some anxiety while traveling

Part of towing your RV responsibly is making sure your trailer lights are working properly. Why are my running lights or brake lights not working on my travel trailer or fifth wheel? We have all been there and asked those questions one time or another, which is why you should have a tow vehicle wiring tester with you when out traveling. This tester may not solve all of your issues, but it can definitely help you pinpoint some of the basic problems you may encounter while towing.

The tow vehicle wiring tester allows you to quickly and confidently confirm the functionality of your vehicle’s trailer wiring harness. This tow vehicle wiring tester is used for testing your taillights, brake lights, reverse lights, turn signals, electric trailer brakes and auxiliary power. Just plug the wiring tester into your vehicle’s 7-way socket and have a helper check the LED signals as you activate them from the driver’s seat.

This will help you easily pinpoint if it’s something simple, like a blown fuse on the vehicle, to get you back traveling safely on the road.

****

More from Dustin

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

##RVDT1948