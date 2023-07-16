Sunday, July 16, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeGear & Gadgets
Gear & Gadgets

Looking at the Demco 21K Recon Slider 5th Wheel Hitch

By Dustin Simpson
0

Today, my team and I want to introduce you to the Demco 21K Recon Slider 5th Wheel Hitch.

I caught up with Biggin’ doing a Demco RV Products Manufacturing hitch installation on this Toyota Tundra and thought you’d enjoy taking a peek at it.

Biggin’ doing his thing.
Techs behind the truck assembling the Demco hitch.

Benefits of the Demco 21K Recon Slider 5th Wheel Hitch

– Latch handle built-in—no additional levers or rods needed to hook or unhook
– Fits Industry Standard Rails (ISR)
– 14″ of rearward travel
– Utilizing an aerodynamic standard 5th wheel head
– Lighter weight, two-piece design for easy install and removal in and out of your truck
– Wraparound jaw with lock bar for a stronger, more secure, safer towing experience
– Dual articulation head for easy hookup and release on uneven terrain
– 3 height adjustments from 16 7/8″, 18 1/8″, and 19 3/8″ for level towing
– 21,000 lb. towing capacity
– Made in the USA

Demco 21K Recon Slider 5th Wheel Hitch.

To purchase a fifth wheel hitch, you should know the following:

  • Year, make and model of you truck
  • The bed size of your truck – Is it a short bed, standard bed, or long bed?
  • Does the truck bed have a bed liner?
  • Is it equipped with OEM puck system or does it have an OEM turnoverball system in the bed?
  • What type of kingpin do you have?
  • The GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating) of your trailer.

Our Facebook groups

These Facebook groups were created to help educate owners about parts, problems, repairs, fixes, and upgrades on RV units. We will be sharing videos that include WHAT’S IN THE SHOP? and SHOP TALK episodes with information on accessories and products that we use and install on the units from the shop.

We try and help as time allows to answer questions and problems. We encourage others to share their experience so we can build a resource page to help everyone.

Please follow us on YouTube, see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Please feel free to share your stories, problems, and upgrades with us so we can build a resource page to help others.

Thank you,
Dustin

##RVDT2166

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
Previous article
RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1113

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE