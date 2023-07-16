Looking at the Demco 21K Recon Slider 5th Wheel Hitch

Today, my team and I want to introduce you to the Demco 21K Recon Slider 5th Wheel Hitch.

I caught up with Biggin’ doing a Demco RV Products Manufacturing hitch installation on this Toyota Tundra and thought you’d enjoy taking a peek at it.

Benefits of the Demco 21K Recon Slider 5th Wheel Hitch

– Latch handle built-in—no additional levers or rods needed to hook or unhook

– Fits Industry Standard Rails (ISR)

– 14″ of rearward travel

– Utilizing an aerodynamic standard 5th wheel head

– Lighter weight, two-piece design for easy install and removal in and out of your truck

– Wraparound jaw with lock bar for a stronger, more secure, safer towing experience

– Dual articulation head for easy hookup and release on uneven terrain

– 3 height adjustments from 16 7/8″, 18 1/8″, and 19 3/8″ for level towing

– 21,000 lb. towing capacity

– Made in the USA

To purchase a fifth wheel hitch, you should know the following:

Year, make and model of you truck

The bed size of your truck – Is it a short bed, standard bed, or long bed?

Does the truck bed have a bed liner?

Is it equipped with OEM puck system or does it have an OEM turnoverball system in the bed?

What type of kingpin do you have?

The GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating) of your trailer.

