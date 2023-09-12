Finding your lane within the full-time RVer lifestyle

Reader Josie B. sent us this article she wrote about full-time RVing and the pros and cons that come along with it. We loved it and wanted to share it with you, our other full-time readers. Do you agree with Josie’s thoughts?

Josie writes:

They say life is like a box of chocolates, but I think life is also like a road trip. It’s full of twists, turns, and the occasional unexpected detour. And for some adventurous souls, that road trip becomes a way of life: full-time RVing. Just like choosing between a scenic mountain route or a speedy freeway, full-time RVing isn’t a one-size-fits-all adventure. It’s the perfect fit for some RVers and not so much for others. Here’s why…

Pros of full-time RVing:

Unparalleled freedom: The open road beckons, promising new landscapes, friendly faces, and experiences that make for the best campfire stories. Full-time RVers enjoy unparalleled freedom to roam and explore at their own pace (most of the time).

The open road beckons, promising new landscapes, friendly faces, and experiences that make for the best campfire stories. Full-time RVers enjoy unparalleled freedom to roam and explore at their own pace (most of the time). Embracing uncertainty: RVers who thrive on adventure welcome unpredictability like an old friend. They know that the journey is the destination and that every wrong turn is just another adventure in disguise.

RVers who thrive on adventure welcome unpredictability like an old friend. They know that the journey is the destination and that every wrong turn is just another adventure in disguise. Diverse community: The RV community is as diverse as a bag of mixed nuts, offering the opportunity to meet people from all walks of life. Extroverts will thrive, making friends at every stop, while introverts may find solitude when needed.

Cons of full-time RVing:

Routine lovers beware: If you need a strict routine to function, the full-time RV life might leave you feeling like a tumbleweed in a windstorm. Spontaneity rules the road, and plans can change in an instant. However, on the other side of this, while you travel you always have your “home” with you, so routine can be easier than if you were staying in hotels, traveling by car, etc.

If you need a strict routine to function, the full-time RV life might leave you feeling like a tumbleweed in a windstorm. Spontaneity rules the road, and plans can change in an instant. However, on the other side of this, while you travel you always have your “home” with you, so routine can be easier than if you were staying in hotels, traveling by car, etc. Social exhaustion: Extroverted social butterflies will flourish in the RV community, but introverts might find the constant mingling exhausting. Not everyone wants to swap stories with strangers while on a walk.

Extroverted social butterflies will flourish in the RV community, but introverts might find the constant mingling exhausting. Not everyone wants to swap stories with strangers while on a walk. Bathroom adventures: This is just a personal one for me, but dealing with daily bathroom challenges (both in the RV and at public restrooms) sometimes requires a strong stomach. I still don’t like dumping…

Full-time RVing is a lifestyle that demands adaptability and a love for the unknown. Just remember: Life’s too short not to enjoy the journey, even if it’s from the comfort of your armchair. Get out there and find your lane.

Have a story or an essay to send us? Please email it to editor (at) rvtravel.com. We look forward to reading it! And a special thank you to you, Josie, for submitting yours!

##FT2.64