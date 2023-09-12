When it comes to limited RV storage, think vertical, not horizontal

RVs have limited space, not to mention very limited storage. That’s true. There’s an easy way to maximize that space. Also true! You simply need to think about vertical, not horizontal, storage. Adding vertical storage pieces or simple DIY projects to existing horizontal spaces can double or even triple your storage.

Note: Before ordering any item, measure your vertical space very carefully. Take care not to overload your RV. Evaluate each item’s use before packing it into your rig.

In the RV kitchen

Empty spaces. Take a look at any cabinet in your kitchen or pantry. Do you see space above your dining plates, for example? You may be able to use that space by adding a second shelf. We glued and screwed a strip of wood to both the left and right sides of the cabinet. Then we glued and screwed a shelf atop the side strips. Voila! A second shelf that now holds coffee mugs. Ready-made, adjustable shelves can be purchased from Amazon.

Below cabinet space. Getting “stuff” off our kitchen countertops was a struggle until I discovered these under-cabinet shelves. The best part is how easy they are to use. Just slip them onto the cabinet’s existing bottom shelf, and you’re done!

Deep drawers. Our RV has two deep drawers. The drawers hold a lot of things, but finding the item you need can be like digging for treasure! These stacking drawers solved my problem. They slide out of the way to get at items underneath, while keeping smaller items corralled above.

In the RV’s bathroom

Vertical storage is a necessity for many RV bathrooms. Here are a few of my favorites.

Shower caddy. This is not your mother’s shower caddy! It hangs on the shower door, not from the shower spigot! I love how this caddy holds so many shower items: bar soap, shampoos, loofas, razor, and more! After showering, you’ll even find hooks to hang your towels!

Corner storage. I don’t usually pack along many makeup products, but this corner storage unit is great for holding other things like first aid supplies, toothbrushes, extra bar soap, tissue box, and more. It’s easily assembled and keeps our bathroom countertop clear.

Over the door storage. Our previous RV featured a regular bathroom door. So, I used this over-the-door storage organizer. It held an amazing number of items due to its sturdy bottom and side supports. Now, we have an RV bath with a pocket door, so I keep this handy for when grandkids travel with us. We hang the organizer over our bedroom door to hold kids’ clothing, underwear, and even toys.

Living Area

Coffee table. If your space allows for it, this coffee table is great! When traveling, we position the table so that our RV’s slides can safely retract. When parked, the table is placed in front of our RV sofa. The table has an open, adjustable shelf for books or games. This table provides its own vertical storage! A “hidden” space holds playing cards, TV remotes, and journals. The popup desk can be used for work or as a place to eat.

Clutter catcher. We repurposed an over-the-door shoe holder like this one and mounted it near our RV’s exit door. We removed the over-the-door hooks and used screws to hold the organizer to the side of an upper kitchen cabinet panel. (You can trim the organizer to your preferred length.) Of course, the organizer conveniently holds slippers, sandals, and flip-flops, but we’ve also used the organizer to hold a collapsible umbrella, rain ponchos, insect repellent, sunscreen, and flashlights! This would also be a great place for your dog’s leash, toys, brush, and a bag of treats, too.

How do you make use of vertical spaces for storage in your RV? Share your ideas in the comments below.

