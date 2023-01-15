Saturday, January 14, 2023

Floating ‘glampground’ to open; sites dangle 330 feet above ground

By Emily Woodbury
the Floating Retreat outside Dubai by Ardh Architect
Image credit: Arqui9/Ardh Architect

Talk about a “glampground”! Dubai-based designer, Ardh Architects, is taking glamping to new heights with their “Floating Retreat.”

The project is still in its conceptual phase but is being developed with the Investment and Development Authority of Sharjah. As long as funding, resources, and permits come through, the project is expected to be built in the coming years.

The Floating Retreat

Tents would be strung between two mountains about an hour from Dubai, and rates will start around $300 per night.

The Floating Retreat will operate between November and May when the weather has cooled. During the summer, it will be open to day guests for spa visits and sightseeing.

Yes, we said spa visits. Along with 10 two-person tents, the property will also have a spa, organized tours and other activities, and a restaurant.

A tent at the Floating Retreat Image credit: Arqui9/Ardh Architect
Image credit: Arqui9/Ardh Architect

Each tent will use a system like a suspension bridge with cables and will be motorized to bring each structure up and down. If wind conditions are good, guests can expect to sleep up to 330 feet in the air. The tents will be lined with see-through material at the front so guests can look out at the scenery. The material will be light and fire-resistant, waterproof, breathable and UV stable. Each tent will have a bed, bathroom, room service options, entertainment systems, and Wi-Fi.

While the Floating Retreat certainly isn’t for anyone with a fear of heights, it’s still an impressive concept.

Would you stay here?

