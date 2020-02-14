Keystone debuts water-resistant RV flooring

Based on a press release

GOSHEN, INDIANA, February 14, 2020 — The Keystone RV Innovation Lab has introduced HYPERDECK, a high performance and water-resistant RV floor construction. The new floors are now in production in the company’s Bullet, Passport, Premier, Outback, Cougar Half-Ton and Laredo Super Lite models.

Patent-pending HYPERDECK performance RV floors are made from 100 percent inorganic materials, which are water-resistant and less likely to degrade over time. The new design is lighter, stronger, and has superior screw retention than conventional laminated wood construction. HYPERDECK will reduce floor weight by as much as 25 percent in some models.

“When exposed to water, organic materials like wood may retain moisture which can lead to warping, soft spots, mildew or mold. It’s an industrywide concern that we wanted to eliminate for Keystone owners,” said Mark Bullock, senior vice president of engineering for Keystone RV Company.

HYPERDECK’s top panel is a series of fiberglass-reinforced polypropylene layers, designed to deliver both durability and resilience. A higher-density foam core increases the floor’s strength, and the bottom layer is a thermoplastic composite material in place of lauan plywood. A final protective film eliminates the need for the Darco wrap that is typically used with laminated wood floor construction.

“It’s a win for manufacturing, it’s a win for product integrity and it’s a win for our customers,” said Jeff Runels, President and CEO of Keystone RV Company.

HYPERDECK performance RV floor is exclusively available on Keystone RV Company products.

##RVT935