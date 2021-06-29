Florida RVers still have some open camping options in July

If you’re an RVer in Florida who hasn’t yet found a place to camp in the days leading up to the July 4th weekend, you still have a few options according to Bobby Cornwell, director and CEO of the statewide travel planning website CampFlorida.com.

Cornwell said many RV resorts across Florida still have “plenty of vacancies” for the days leading up to the Fourth of July weekend, and throughout the rest of July.

“Many Florida parks will have vacancies this summer and campers should be able to find an RV park wherever they are traveling in Florida. However, it’s always best to play it safe and reserve a site in advance when possible,” Cornwell said.

CampFlorida.com currently lists more than 400 campgrounds. Cornwell said several park owners have reached out to him in recent days to report that they still have July vacancies available.

Those parks include:

Cabana Club RV Resort in Auburndale: This park is halfway between Tampa and Orlando, and features 155 RV sites and 60 park model rentals.

https://cabanaclubresort.com.

Fiesta Key RV Resort in Long Key: More than 300 full hookup sites and waterfront cottages.

https://rvonthego.com/florida/fiesta-key-rv-resort/

Flamingo Lake RV Resort in Jacksonville: This place has a 17-acre swimming and fishing lake with sandy beaches.

https://www.sunrvresorts.com/resorts/south/florida/flamingo-lake-rv-resort/

Hickory Point RV Park in Tarpon Springs: Fishing, boating, swimming, golf and biking available too.

https://hickorypointrvpark.com

Nelson’s Outdoor Resort in Umatilla: RV and tent sites, and a full-service marina along the Oklawaha River.

https://nelsonsoutdoorresort.com

North Lake Estates RV Resort in Moore Haven: An adult RV park and manufactured home community with swimming, fishing, Pickleball, bocce ball, biking and hiking.

https://www.sunrvresorts.com/resorts/south/florida/north-lake-estates/

Nova Campground in Port Orange: A tree-lined park close to Daytona Beach.

https://novacamp.com

Orange City RV Resort in Orange City: Tons of fun activities at this park.

https://www.sunrvresorts.com/resorts/south/florida/orange-city/

Orlando RV Resort in Clermont: A 225-acre campground in the heart of Florida’s orange grove country with a spring-fed lake and sandy beaches.

https://rvonthego.com/florida/orlando-rv-resort/

The Outpost RV Resort & Community in Winter Haven: A luxury resort on Lake Mariana.

https://theoutpostresort.com

Peace River RV Campground in Wauchula: Just south of Orlando and Tampa metro areas.

https://rvonthego.com/florida/peace-river-rv-camping-resort/

Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice: An all-age resort along the Myakka River.

https://rvonthego.com/florida/ramblers-rest-rv-campground/

Recreation Plantation RV Resort in Lady Lake: A 1,079-site park with great golfing nearby.

https://recreationplantation.com

Resort at Canopy Oaks in Lake Wales: A large, new RV resort with 411 sites.

https://resortatcanopyoaks.com/

Royal Coachman RV Resort in Nokomis: A scenic resort with access to beaches and local attractions.

https://rvonthego.com/florida/royal-coachman-rv-resort/

South Bay RV Park at South Bay: A 72-site RV park on 35 acres.

https://discover.pbcgov.org/parks/Locations/South-Bay-RV.aspx

Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park & Campground in Live Oak: Features RV and tent camping as well as cabin rentals.

https://www.musicliveshere.com

Sunshine Village in Webster: An RV and manufactured home community for active adults.

https://sunshinevillageflorida.com

Tampa East RV Resort in Dover: Again, tons of things to do from swimming to Pickleball.

https://www.sunrvresorts.com/resorts/south/florida/tampa-east/

ThemeWorld RV Resort in Davenport: A pet-friendly resort close to Orlando theme parks.

https://www.sunrvresorts.com/resorts/south/florida/themeworld-rv-resort/

Tropical Palms RV Resort in Kissimmee: On 69 acres near Orlando.

https://rvonthego.com/florida/tropical-palms-rv-resort/

Twin Lakes Camp Resort in Defuniak Springs: A great place to give glamping a try.

https://twinlakescampresort.com

Wildwood RV Village Campground in Wildwood: A heated pool, dog park and picnic area highlight this park.

https://www.wildwoodrvvillage.com

You can check out all of the other 400 CampFlorida.com locations or order a free printed guide at www.CampFlorida.com.