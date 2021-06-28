RV Daily Tips. Monday, June 28, 2021

Issue 1631

Today’s thought

“You always pass failure on your way to success.” —Actor Mickey Rooney

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Tapioca Day. Or, if you’re not a fan of tapioca pudding or Bubble Tea, then maybe you’d prefer to celebrate International Body Piercing Day.

On this day in history: 1953 – Workers assemble the first Corvette in Flint, Michigan.

Tip of the Day

Don’t forget casinos for overnight stays

It’s getting more difficult to find a campsite on the fly than it was even a couple of years ago. With so many new RVers on the road, campgrounds and RV parks are filled up. Securing a campsite often means making reservations months in advance. So where can you find a place to call “home” for a few hours without planning three months in advance? Casinos!

These two comments from the Facebook group Casino Camping illustrate what you might find.

“While traveling from Florida to Maine, we stayed at our first casino last night. Mohegan Sun Poconos in Wilkes-Barre, PA. It is right off I-81. The casino welcomes RVers per their webpage. There are no hookups and there is no requirement to join the casino or spend money but, of course, we did. We would stay there again.”

“The Kewadin Casino in Christmas, MI (upper peninsula), has 12 RV spaces on the side of their parking lot. These spaces are just lines on the pavement and the spaces are very narrow and short. I’ve stayed here many times in the past and it was always free. This year you have to check in with casino security and pay $15 cash. The sites only have electricity. No water and no dump station.”

A good resource to bring along on your trips is the guidebook “Casino Camping: Guide to RV-Friendly Casinos” which lists many casinos that offer either traditional RV parks or free overnight stays in their parking lots.

Today’s RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Grand Design Imagine 2800BH Travel Trailer. He writes, “‘This is my favorite trailer of all the ones I’ve seen,’ said a friend in the RV world. I was surprised by their gushing over the Grand Design Imagine 2800BH.” Continue reading Tony’s review to see the RV worth gushing over!

Not enough power to run your air conditioner? Think again!

RVelectricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

How do I set my meter for 120 volts?

Dear Mike ,

I just bought a cheap meter and want to know how to set it to check my outlet voltage. I’m paying an electrician to hook up a 30-amp outlet on my house. But I’m a little paranoid to plug my trailer into it without checking first.

I asked the guy at the store and he said to set my meter to the ~200V AC scale and and that would work. Is he correct? —Diane

Mike Sokol explains, in layman’s terms, how to correctly set a volt meter to check your outlet voltage here.

Video: How to measure your RV before buying a cover

Many RVers store their RVs outdoors for part of the year. Exposure to the elements, of course, can speed up the RV’s aging process. This two-minute video from the folks at RVCoverSupply.com provides a quick overview of how to measure an RV to get a good fit for a cover. If you’re in the market for a cover for your RV, watching this will be of help.

Reader poll

How often do you watch DVDs compared to five years ago?

Quick Tip

Charging your batteries while boondocking

Charging your batteries with your generator is an annoying process – especially to your neighbors – that takes hours of continuous running. And charging them by having your engine idling, though the military consistently does it, will use a lot of fuel and wear out your engine – and you probably don’t have a pentagon-sized budget to simply replace things when they wear out. If you plan on doing a lot of boondocking, invest in solar panels or a wind generator – and install an extra battery or two as well. —Bob Difley

Website of the day

Consumer Reports – What’s your car worth?

This website shows you the current market value for your car. If you’re planning on selling (or thinking about it) check this website first.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Recipe of the Day

Strawberry Shortcake Red, White & Blue Bites

by Catherine Thompson Floyd from Burlington, MI

These sweet little bites made our taste buds so happy! They taste like inside out strawberry shortcakes. The cake and strawberry combine to make a great filling. Quick and easy to make, they’ll be adorable at your parties this summer. We loved this super easy recipe. It’s one the kids can help with too. We recommend preparing these at the last minute to make sure the whipped cream does not deflate.

These would make such a great snack or dessert on the 4th! Get the recipe.

Trivia

So what’s the difference, you may ask, between grilling and barbecuing? In American English usage, grilling refers to a fast process over high heat while barbecuing refers to a slow process using indirect heat or hot smoke, similar to some forms of roasting. In a typical U.S. home grill, food is cooked on a grate directly over hot charcoal. But when barbecuing, in the United States, the coals are dispersed to the sides or at a significant distance from the grate.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Penny & Bambi. Two of the most active 1-year-old miniature Labradoodles you can imagine. Great, loving dogs. Good travelers.” —Carole & Gordon Remala

Leave here with a laugh

What’s in a [business] name? RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury tells the story about how he thought “Better Than Average Builders” was a terrible name for a construction company. He had spotted the name years ago on the company’s office in Kingston, Washington. Then years later, in a small town in Montana, he came across what he thought was an even worse name — Trial and Error Construction. “I have a feeling the company didn’t last too long,” he said.

Stupid RVer Tricks! Oh, what some of them do! Watch and [maybe] weep!

