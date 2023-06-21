FMCA RV club to hold 2024 convention in Oregon

FMCA, a North American association of RV owners, will hold its 109th International Convention and RV Expo August 14 to 17, 2024, at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in Redmond, Oregon. The club has hosted five previous events at the location along I-5.

Set on 320-plus acres in the heart of Central Oregon, the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center seems tailor-made for an FMCA RV owners gathering. Approximately 100 acres of parking are available, and RV owners enjoy a spectacular view of seven snowcapped mountain peaks during their stay. Clean, attractive facilities accommodate the various convention activities, and beautifully landscaped grounds make for pleasant strolling between venues and events. Plus, the warm, sunny days and cool nights afforded by Central Oregon’s climate add to the appeal.

The association invites all RV owners to join the festivities, not just club members, even those who are still just considering the RV lifestyle. During an FMCA convention, most attendees roll into the host facility in their homes on wheels and set up camp, creating a new neighborhood seemingly overnight.

RV Expo

One key element of the event is the RV Expo. Major RV manufacturers and dealers bring the latest models and invite convention attendees and area residents to stop by for a tour. RVs in all shapes and sizes will be available to tour during show hours. RV-related accessories, components, services and other products of interest to travelers will be available as well. When they aren’t shopping, attendees can take in seminars, enjoy entertainment and socialize with other RVers.

Currently, the association is preparing for a return visit to the CAM-PLEX Multi-Event Facilities in Gillette, Wyoming, August 23 through 26, 2023, for its 107th convention. For details or to register, visit fmca.com/fmca-gillette-2023-learn-more. Plans are also in the works for a return visit to the Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson, Arizona, for FMCA’s 108th convention, March 20 through 23, 2024.

To learn more about FMCA, including events, visit FMCA.com or call (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622.

