Full-Time RVer Newsletter #58, June 21, 2023

Volume 2. Issue 58

Quote of the day

“When you see a person without a smile, give them yours.” —Zig Ziglar

Tips for downsizing your possessions for full-time RVing

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Are you preparing to head out into the new world of full-time RVing? Congratulations! But if you’ve been a sticks-and-bricks dweller for many years, you’re probably face-to-face with a BIG problem: What do I do with all this stuff? Yep, accumulations of possessions can be a major issue when moving out of the “big house” and downsizing into the house on wheels.

In a Minnesota Public Radio post, the issue of “downsizing” came up. While the story wasn’t directed toward the full-time-wannabe community, the principles outlined in the story apply well. When it comes to getting rid of stuff, here’s a boil-down of the psychology and practicality of shrinking your possessions.

Features

Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com and have been updated for this newsletter.

So this is what it’s like to downsize, huh?

By Randall Brink

With some sadness and a slight relief, I watched my beautiful 40’ Foretravel diesel pusher motorcoach roll off over the horizon toward its new home. I wasn’t expecting the mixture of melancholy and unbalance that I was feeling after owning that coach for many years. But there was no getting around the fact that selling the coach was the right thing for me to do at this juncture. It was time to downsize. Read more.

The hidden danger of formaldehyde in RVs

Over the years there has been much discussion and many articles written about formaldehyde present in RVs and the effect it can have on owners. Probably the biggest story was the FEMA trailers purchased during the Hurricane Katrina disaster that sat in a field in the Midwest over the summer. Once they were distributed and sold, people were getting sick due to the high levels of formaldehyde in them. Continue reading about formaldehyde in RVs and Dave Solberg’s experience with same here.

Test your motorhome air brakes—Here’s how

When Fred Flintstone brought his Stone Age car to a stop, it frequently resulted in road-rashed feet. If Fred had taken up RVing, one can only imagine the frequent visits to Bedrock’s podiatrist. Fred put his feet to the test. The question is, do you put your air brakes to the test—every travel day? Find out exactly how to do it in this thorough article from Russ and Tiña De Maris.

Find campsites at sold-out campgrounds with brand-new Dyrt features

Quick tip

Safe-following-distance driving tip

Reader Myron B. commented on a reader suggestion about gauging safe following distance by using a vehicle length for every 10 miles-per-hour of speed. Like some readers, Myron finds it hard to gauge a vehicle length: “Tractor trailer or Smart car?” He uses a landmark the vehicle ahead is passing, then counts the seconds until he reaches the same spot. “The usual count is four seconds,” writes Myron. “When I drive my motorhome, I increase that time to six or seven seconds because of the extra weight I’m carrying and the distance I want between me and the next guy.” Thanks, Myron!

If you plan to buy or sell your RV online, read this first

By Janet Groene

An Oregon couple plans to retire in 2023 and hopes to travel by RV for five years. They narrowed their choice to a Class C motorhome. On their “must” list are Brand A or Brand B … No local dealers could find anything close to their needs, so they went online. They found good candidates in Rhode Island, southern Illinois and Louisiana. With their work schedule, they can’t go in person. Should they buy sight unseen? … Read great tips for buying or selling your RV online from Janet Groene and Rachel Heseltine, Vice-President of Consumer Growth at RVTrader.com, here.

A big “yikes” mistake: Pumping the wrong fuel

By Gail Marsh

You know it. The problem is that you didn’t know it soon enough. It’s getting late. You’re hoping to arrive at your campsite before dark. This should be the last fueling of the day. You’re in a hurry, anxious to get back on the road. There! Fueling’s done. But … wait! No. Nooooooo! You suddenly realize that you’ve accidentally pumped from the wrong fuel nozzle. You just put $75 worth of regular gasoline into your diesel truck. … What to do? Find out here.

How it Happened: A vehicle’s identification number (VIN) and what it means

Your fingerprints are unique. No two people in the world have the exact same fingerprints. Not even identical twins. Your fingerprints help to identify you. A vehicle identification number, or VIN, is the same. It acts as a vehicle’s fingerprints. The VIN is unique to the vehicle for which it’s assigned. No two vehicles share the exact same VIN. Gail Marsh explains the history and purpose of the VIN here.

Featured recipe

Healthy Chicken Tacos

by Sena Wilson from Lake Jackson, TX

This guilt-free taco is yummy! The avocado salad is fresh and creamy. Tomatoes add a pop of sweetness. Lemon pepper seasoning really adds a lovely citrus flavor to the salad and chicken – it’s a must. We loved lightly frying the tortillas. It adds a crisp texture to the tacos that pairs with the creamy filling. Add your favorite toppings and you have a tasty, healthy weeknight meal.

