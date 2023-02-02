FMCA revises dates for annual member convention

FMCA, an international organization that appeals to mostly older RV owners, has revised the dates for its 108th International Convention & RV Expo in Tucson, Ariz., at the Pima County Fairgrounds.

The new dates for the Expo are March 20-23, 2024. The original dates for the event were March 24-27, but a date conflict was discovered, necessitating a change.

FMCA invites all RV owners, not just members, to the event whether they come with an RV or are curious about RVing and want to learn more about it before buying a rig.

One key element of the event is the RV Expo. Major RV manufacturers and dealers bring the latest models and invite convention attendees and members of the public to stop by for a tour. RVs in all shapes and sizes will be open for inspection during show hours. RV-related accessories, components, services, and other products of interest to travelers will be available as well.

When they aren’t shopping, attendees take in seminars, enjoy daytime and evening entertainment and socialize with others who share their love of the RV lifestyle.

Association leaders and staff currently are preparing for two international conventions scheduled for 2023. First up will be FMCA’s 106th International Convention & RV Expo, set to take place March 15 through 18 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry. The association also will make a return visit to the CAM-PLEX Multi-Event Facilities in Gillette, Wyo., August 23 through 26. Registration for the Perry, Ga., event is currently underway at www.fmca.com/fmca-perry-2023-learn-more. Registration for the Gillette, Wyo., convention will begin at the end of March 2023.

To learn more about FMCA, including events, visit FMCA.com or call 513-474-3622 or 800-543-3622.

##RVT1090b