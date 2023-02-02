RV Daily Tips. Thursday, February 2, 2023

Issue 2049

Today’s thought

“If we had not winter, the spring would not be so pleasant; if we did not sometimes taste of adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome.” —Anne Bradstreet

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Tater Tot Day! It’s also Groundhog Day… will he see his shadow? (Maybe if he’s tempted with a Tater Tot!)

On this day in history: 1925 – Dog sled teams reach Nome, Alaska, with diphtheria serum, inspiring the Iditarod Race. Do you know the story?

Tip of the Day

Awning tear? Don’t despair—fix it yourself!

By Gail Marsh

After almost a week of overcast skies, the sun finally appeared. I was excited to finally unfurl our RV awning! Out, out, out it went. And then … you guessed it! An awning tear. Sunlight glinted through the small rip, confirming my distress. A tear. Now what?

Well, you have to find the right fix for your awning…

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why do four new 100 Ah lithium batteries only charge to 13.6V?

Dear Dave,

We just installed four Battle Born lithium batteries, as the flooded batteries would not last more than about 16 hours running the residential refrigerator and even a limited 12 load. The RV came with no solar or solar prep. It has a Progressive Dynamics charger/2000 watt inverter and an Eclipse touchpad that controls everything. The touchpad only has settings for flooded, gel and AGM batteries….

Video of the day

Carlsbad Caverns National Park: 5 things to know before you go

By Cheri Sicard

Located in southeastern New Mexico in the Guadalupe Mountain Range, Carlsbad Caverns National Park is one of the USA’s most unique attractions.

The team from Swifty Travels has gathered five essential tips for anyone planning a visit to this national treasure. Besides tips, the video below also provides some gorgeous eye-candy footage from Carlsbad Caverns.

Easily create a space-saving pet nook in your RV

By Gail Marsh

Has Rover’s bed become a trip hazard in the RV? Does Kitty need a quiet place of her own inside your RV? Here are some suggestions on how to create a special place for your furry friend.

Reader poll

Do you check your smartphone for news, email, etc., before rising from bed in the morning?

Quick Tip

Easy fire starters

Want fire starters for your campfire? Get a single one of those premanufactured fire logs, cut it up in pieces, and use the pieces for fire starters.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation does so much for our beautiful National Parks. Learn about their work, how to support them or ways to get involved on their website. They also have tons of NP news and information.

For Lovers Only…

To: Tshlaru

From: Big Boy

“Looking forward to another year of travel and adventure. Europe is going to be a blast!”



To: Art Lover

From: Pocket Watch

“My wife’s glass is always half full. Mine, on occasion, half empty. Combined, we have a full glass.”

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• At a nice RV park, 24 percent would choose using the park’s showers over their own RV’s shower.

• 25 percent do not believe chalk should be allowed in campgrounds.

• When asked what genre of movies our readers most often watch, the highest percentage of voters, 24 percent, say they most often watch action movies. The second most popular genre was comedy followed by drama and sci-fi or fantasy. Rom-coms were the least watched.

Recent poll: Have you ever had a problem with an RV slideout that delayed your travel?

Recipe of the Day

Cheryl’s Hot Beefs

by Cheryl Beyer from Bloomington, MN

Wow, this shredded beef is rich with flavor. We opted to use the slow cooker and after the chuck roast simmers it’s tender and just melts in your mouth. There are a few simple ingredients and the Crock Pot does all the magic. The beef and juices have a rich flavor that has a hint of smoke. Serve on a bun for an easy Crock Pot meal. Everyone will love these sandwiches. We had an issue finding onion buns, but these were delish on a regular bun. We served it with a little bit of the juices from the slow cooker

Trivia

Rising nearly 700 feet, the Death Valley Sand Dunes are the highest dunes in California. Isolated from other dunes, they are an evolutionary island, home to rare and endangered species of plants and animals.

*There is a convenience store in the U.S. for every _____ number of people? Fill in the blank with yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“We rescued Sofi (mixed terrier) on the right about 5 years ago. Just acquired her new sister, GiGi who is a mix of Havanese and Maltese. They love to travel and take walks.” —Larry Hobdey

Replay of yesterday’s live webcast

Talkin’ RV Tech

Dave, Dustin and Zach answer questions from viewers about RV repair and maintenance in this one hour program from RVtravel.com and California RV Specialists. Click the video to play. Listen to this program every week and you will save yourself hundreds if not thousands of dollars in repair bills each year.

Leave here with a laugh

