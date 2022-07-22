Ford F-150 owners report problems with auto-start function

If you own or lease a 2018-2020 Ford F-150 equipped with auto start-stop functionality and you’ve experienced issues such as engine stalling and even complete power loss, your experiences are wanted.

It’s been reported that the Ford F-150’s auto start/stop feature – which is supposed to turn off the truck’s engine when stopped and turn it back on when the driver releases the brake pedal – sometimes fails to work properly and can cause the vehicle to stall, shut off or completely lose power.

This can be especially dangerous when a driver is in the middle of traffic or stopped at a red light and their truck fails to automatically restart as expected.

F-150 drivers have also reported that their truck stalled even when they had the auto start/stop feature disabled (which must be done manually after starting the truck), and some noted that malfunction warning lights appeared on their vehicle’s dashboard.

Attorneys are looking into whether a defect is to blame for the stalling issue and whether a class action lawsuit can be filed against Ford. But first, they need to hear from drivers who’ve had problems with their F-150’s auto start/stop feature. If a defect is confirmed, a class action lawsuit may help drivers recoup out-of-pocket expenses, compensate them for lost value and force Ford to offer a fix.

If you own or lease a 2018-2020 Ford F-150 equipped with auto start-stop and you’ve experienced stalling, rough idling, loss of power or other problems, read up on the issue and share your story here.

