Friday, July 22, 2022

RV Recalls

Tiffin recalls motorhomes for possible propane leak

By RV Travel
Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2021-2023 Allegro, Red 340, 2021-2022 Phaeton, Breeze, Allegro Red 360, and 2022 Bay motorhomes. The output line on the LPG tanks may not connect properly to the service valve, which can cause a propane leak.

A propane leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury. As many as 1,323 motorhomes may be affected by this recall.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and replace the service valves, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 16, 2022. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for this recall is TIF-124.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1062b

