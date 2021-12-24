Friday, December 24, 2021

Ford F-150 trucks recalled: Tailgate may open unexpectedly

By Chuck Woodbury
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2018 F-150 pickup trucks with manual and power release tailgates. A truck’s tailgate latch may unlatch unexpectedly while driving.

An unexpected tailgate opening may allow unrestrained cargo to fall out of the truck bed and become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash and injury. The potential number of trucks affected is 57,591.

Remedy
Dealers will replace the left-hand and right-hand tailgate latches, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 31, 2022. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 21S53.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1032b

