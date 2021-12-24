RV Daily Tips. Friday, December 24, 2021

Issue 1760

Today’s newsletter is shortened. It’s Christmas Eve and we have to help Santa pack up his toy sack!

Also, please note that there is no Saturday newsletter tomorrow. Merry Christmas to all and to all a good... day!

Today’s thought

“Christmas magic is silent. You don’t hear it – you feel it. You know it. You believe it.” —Kevin Alan Milne

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Christmas Eve! Ho! Ho! Ho!

Tip Article of the Day

The red hat that became my most cherished Christmas memory

By Gail Marsh

Do you have a favorite Christmas memory? Something from a holiday(s) in your past that warms your heart and puts a smile on your lips any time of year, but especially at Christmas? We all have memories of growing up. Some better than others, right? Life has a way of hurting us at times and holidays are certainly no exception. But as a “glass half full” kind of gal, I try to skip past the not-so-good memories and dwell instead on the pleasant ones. So, here’s my favorite Christmas memory…

Editor's note: You're going to want to read this. It will definitely make you smile!

Today’s RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews Santa's Sleigh.

Tony and Peggy’s Christmas podcast

This week Tony and his wife Peggy talk about activities to do when camping over Christmas. Then they have some RV shopping info and a great gadget to keep you warm. Plus, they have tips to keep rodents out of your RV over the winter. And learn about the wonderful little Christmas gifts they leave on their fellow campers’ steps on Christmas Eve.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why are my RV’s Workhorse UFO brakes locked up? What to do?

Dear Dave,

We just bought a 2008 Forest River Georgetown XL with UFO chassis. It has 15,000 miles on it. We live in Florida and drove it home from Kentucky. Just before we left we had new tires put on and placed on a scope. As we arrived in Florida, the brake light and hydraulic brake fluid warning light came on. The problem is, at this moment, we need to find someone to work on it but we have not found a mobile mechanic as of yet, and for some reason it seems to have locked up. Any suggestions to get it unlocked to get it to the mechanic safely? We didn’t know if this was a safety thing or we are just not doing something right. This is our first one and we have no idea about it and we’re trying to learn as much as possible. —Katrina

Quick Tip

Campfire cooking tips and tricks

The most basic way to cook is over an open fire using a stick or long skewer: Think kebabs or marshmallows. Turn your food often so it cooks evenly. And remember, cooking directly over an open flame isn’t necessarily the best idea. Coals can offer more consistent heat with less risk of burning your food. If your campfire has a grill – or if you bring one with you – you can use a cast iron skillet or Dutch oven to fry, sauté or bake your meal. But if you want to keep it simple, use an empty coffee can or a foil packet meal for an all-in-one option. You can layer vegetables, meat and seasonings together to make sure everything cooks perfectly.

Website of the day

History of Christmas

This page from the History Channel would be fun to read out loud with the family at Christmas Eve dinner tonight.

Recipe of the Day

Gingerbread Waffles

by Virginia Duncan from Decatur, AR

Your family and guests will go crazy for these gingerbread waffles. They’re light, airy, and slightly crisp on the outside. You taste the ginger flavor, but it’s less sweet than a piece of gingerbread. Great if you’re having guests during the holidays. Use Virginia’s suggestion and make them ahead of time. Come the morning, pop them in the toaster or oven, and breakfast is served in a flash.

This is the most perfect, most festive breakfast to make for your Christmas guests! Get the recipe.

Trivia

According to Santa’s team of scientists, in order for Santa to visit every house in the world on Christmas Eve, he would have to visit 822 homes per second. That means he’d have to travel about 650 miles per second! Boy, he’s fast!

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Libby is a 16-year-old Peek-a-Poo, a rescue from Montana. Cody, a 6-year-old Cairn Terrier mix, is a rescue from Wyoming.” —Bob Burtch

Leave here with a laugh

We know we share this every year on Christmas Eve, but can you blame us?

