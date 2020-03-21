Ford dominates list of best used trucks for $10,000

By James Raia



You’ve got an RV to tow, but only have $10,000 to spend on a suitable truck. Is that feasible?

Chris Flynn, a writer for HotCars.com, has compiled an interesting list featuring used trucks from 1999 to 2018 – all in the affordable $10,000 price range.

As the best-selling vehicles in the United States for more than 40 years, Ford has five trucks on the list, dating from 1999 to 2014. Chevrolet has three vehicles on the list, dating from 2004 to 2014. Toyota is represented by two trucks, dating from 2003 to 2012. And GMC (2006-2014), Honda (2006-2014) and Nissan (200-2018) are represented by one model.

According to Flynn: “They (the trucks on his subjective list) are reliable and still capable of maintaining the high caliber of performance they showed when they appeared fresh in the market.”

Since Ford tops the list with five vehicles, here’s how Flynn describes the Ford F-150 from the model years 2004-2012:

“The F series is an example that precisely illustrates Ford’s caliber. The F-150 series features many trims, ranging from a 4.6L V-8 engine to fuel-efficient EcoBoost V6 and a 5.0-liter V-8 engine producing raging powers.”

Here’s the complete list of HotCars.com top used trucks that cost about $10,000:

15. Ford F-150 (2004 To 2012)

14. Toyota Tundra (2003 To 2014)

13. Chevrolet Colorado (2004 To 2010)

12. Dodge Ram (2002 To 2008)

11. Ford Ranger (2006 To 2012)

10. Nissan Frontier (2004 To 2018)

9. Dodge Dakota (2004 To 2011)

8. Honda Ridgeline (2006 To 2014)

7. Chevrolet Silverado (2004 To 2014)

6. Toyota Tacoma (2005 To 2012)

5. GMC Sierra (2006 To 2014)

4. Ford F-350 (1999 To 2005)

3. Ford F-150 (2014)

2. Ford F-350 (2007)

1. Chevrolet Colorado (2012)

