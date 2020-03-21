By James Raia



Competition is intense in the car and truck industries, with the price of new vehicles providing a pause for buyers. What is the best choice: new or used? For as many buyers as there are, there are also likely as many reasons for consumers to buy new or used trucks to tow their RVs.

Longevity is one strong criterion. For truck buyers seeking a used pickup to tow their RV there’s good news.

The website iSeeCars.com, an automotive search engine and analysis platform for car and truck buyers, has released its top-15 list of vehicles reaching 200,000 miles. The site calculated from more than one million vehicles the models and manufacturers with the highest percentage reaching 200,000 miles.

The trucks included on the list: Honda Ridgeline (3.0 percent), Toyota Tundra (2.5 percent) and Toyota Tacoma (2.5 percent).

In addition to the three pickups, the top-15 list includes 10 SUVs (including a hybrid), one sedan and one minivan. The Toyota Land Cruiser tops the list with 15.7 percent of the SUVs reaching at least 200,000 miles. Toyota has seven vehicles on the list.

The Lincoln Navigator is the only luxury vehicle on the list. The Honda Odyssey is the only minivan on the list. The Toyota Avalon is the only sedan on the list.

The average among all vehicles that reach 200,000 miles is 1 percent.

Here’s the list of the top-15 vehicles reaching 200,000 miles:

1. Toyota Land Cruiser, 15.7 (percent)

2. Toyota Sequoia, 9.2

3. Ford Expedition, 5.2

4. Chevrolet Suburban, 4.9

5. Toyota Highlander Hybrid, 4.2

6. Chevrolet Tahoe, 4.1

7. GMC Yukon XL, 4.1

8. Toyota 4Runner, 3.9

9. GMC Yukon, 3.2

10. Honda Ridgeline, 3.0

11. Toyota Tundra, 2.9

12. Honda Odyssey, 2.7

13. Toyota Avalon, 2.6

14. Lincoln Navigator, 2.6

15. Toyota Tacoma, 2.5.

