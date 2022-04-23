Another Ford pickup truck, SUV recall … faulty windshield wiper arms

(not proofed) Ford is recalling more than 650,000 newer model pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles because of faulty front windshield wiper arms, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced.

The recalled models include the Ford F-150 (2020-2022), Ford Super Duty (2020-2022), Ford Expedition (2020-2021) and Lincoln Navigator (2020-2021).

The four vehicles recalled combined tally is 652,996 units. A faulty or missing wiper arm could reduce visibility and increase the risk of a crash.

Ford attributed the error to a supplier using the wrong tooth height in the wiper arm spline for vehicles that have a higher torque wiper motor.

The driver or passenger may notice erratic or slow speeds on the wiper arms, Ford said.

There were 754 known reports of faulty or detached windshield wiper arms on the recalled cars, but no known crashes or injuries due to the wiper problem.

Owners can expect notification of the recall as early as May 23. Ford or Lincoln dealers will repair both front windshield wiper arms free of charge.

Owners who already paid for the work will be reimbursed, but eligibility for reimbursement ends June 6. For more info, call Ford’s recall hotline at 1-866-436-7332.

