Is a self-serve RV park coming alongside a highway near you?

Back in January 2020, just before COVID-19 turned RVing, and everything else, upside down, something new to the RV park world came along. Sleepy RVers traveling Missouri’s Interstate 44 outside of St. Louis could pull into a self-serve RV park. Roll in, park it, swipe your credit card, and hook up to water, electric and sewer. At the time it seemed like a unique concept, and we wondered just how well it would go. But then came COVID, and all bets were off.

COVID is “behind us,” say the pundits. With freeways loaded “wall to wall and ten feet tall,” the need for places to overnight have only increased. Enter two entrepreneurial spirits in the heart of RV manufacturing country. For weary travelers on I-65, making that run between Indianapolis and Louisville, what could be better than the Weary Traveler self-serve RV park? Evidently, the good politicians of Seymour, Indiana, agree, having just granted zoning approval for the new automated RV sleeping spot.

Weary travelers unite

Roger Stephens and Drent Sarault are the engines behind Weary Traveler. Both of the men have been avid RVers for ages. Drent told RVtravel.com that his RV trips typically put 30,000 miles a year on his odometer. He knows well just how hard it is to find a place to turn off the road at the end of the day.

“How many RVers feel safe at Walmart or Cracker Barrel?” Sarault asked. And indeed, what Wally or Crackers can offer an RVer full hookups? Both the men are from Indiana, so they started looking around for a hot spot for tired travelers. Seymour, an hour from both Louisville and Indianapolis, seemed a likely spot. For you old rockers, John Mellencamp, of “I Was Born in a Small Town” fame, was born right there in Seymour.

Sure enough, Serault and Stephens bought a 7+ acre site on Seymour’s east side, and with the zoning approval, they plan on “moving dirt” by the end of summer.

Amenities—and prices

When the new park is complete, it’ll be ready with 30 full-hookup, pull-through sites, with WiFi access. The outfit will provide reservations through their website. RVers will pay in advance of arrival, and will get a gate code number to access the park. With check-in/check-out times set for 1:00 in the afternoon, those who want to get off the road before dark will be able to get in. Those who travel a little later in the day will still have a full night’s rest. If the Seymour park is successful, you may see more Weary Traveler RV parks popping up elsewhere.

And the cost? Drent Sarault tells us the final figure isn’t cast in stone. “We’ve been tossing around $50 to $60 a night.” Compare that with the reality of what the prices really did over in Missouri at that other automated park. In the end, the park set charges of $39 for 14 hours. Bumping to a full day costs $59. And heaven forbid if it starts getting full. The rates, like some hotels, increase with occupancy.

How about you? How much would you be willing to pay to do a simple “overnight” next to the freeway? Take our poll and see how others vote.

Related

First-of-its-kind self-service RV park. The wave of the future?

##RVT1049b