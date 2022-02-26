Ford recalls some E-350 and E-450 vehicles for power steering danger

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021-2022 E-350 and E-450 vehicles equipped with dual rear wheels. An inadequate connection between the power steering pressure line and the brake Hydroboost unit may result in a sudden loss of power steering fluid. As many as 44,219 vehicles may be involved in this recall.

A sudden loss of power steering fluid can result in a loss of power steering and power brake assist, which could increase the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect the connection between the power steering lines and the Hydroboost unit, and replace the power steering lines, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 7, 2022. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 22S08.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

Information about other RV-related recalls is available here.