Saturday, February 26, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomePickup Trucks
Pickup Trucks

Nissan’s truck future? Looking back into its off-road future

By James Raia
0
The Nissan concept pickup trucks have lots of off-road practicality.
The Nissan concept pickup trucks have lots of off-road practicality.

Pickup trucks are increasingly diverse. A handful of electric pickup trucks are pending and more compact selections for consumers who want pickup truck versatility but don’t necessarily want a pickup truck are now on the roads.

Nissan is also planning its next pickup truck expansion while looking back into the future via three concepts.

Nissan unveiled three concept pickup trucks at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show.
Nissan unveiled three concept pickup trucks at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show.

The names? Project Hardbody, Project 72X and the Project Adventure. The three concepts made their debuts at the recently concluded Chicago Auto Show.

The Project Hardbody concept, and homage to the late-1980s Nissan Hardbody, sports a set of wheels inspired by the Desert Runner pickup of similar vintage.

Features include a 3-in. (76-mm) lift kit with adjustable upper control arms and overfenders from the current PRO-4X model.

The new concept pickup trucks from Nissan are geared toward off-road adventures.
The new concept pickup trucks from Nissan are geared toward off-road adventures.

Classic Hardbody features include block-style wheels with 33-inch tires, sport bar with rectangular LED lights, and blacked-out front end and door graphics with ’80s-style shadow outlining.

The Project 72X recalls the Datsun 720 pickup with white wheels and 1970s-inspired body side graphics.

The Project Adventure is the more modern of the three and is aimed at over-landing enthusiasts. It features a 5-in. (128-mm) lift kit, 34-inch mud-terrain tires, Yakima bed rack system and a Yakima LoadWarrior roof basket. A sky tent and Bluetooth bed audio system by KICKER and carbon-fiber snorkel designed by NDA are also included.

Like all concepts, the future of Nissan’s new trio of adventure trucks is unknown.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

##RVT1041b

Previous articleFord recalls some E-350 and E-450 vehicles for power steering danger

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.