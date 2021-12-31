Some Forest River fifth wheel trailers recalled for carbon monoxide danger

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Cardinal fifth wheel trailers. The generator compartment may not be sealed properly, allowing carbon monoxide to enter the vehicle.

Carbon monoxide inside the vehicle is a very serious safety issue and can increase the risk of injury or death.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect the generator compartment for proper sealant and apply sealant if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 26, 2022. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-296-7700. Forest River’s number for this recall is 15-1444.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).