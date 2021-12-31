RV Daily Tips. Friday, December 31, 2021

Issue 1765

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).



Today’s thought

“The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all.” —Josiyah Martin

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is New Year’s Eve! It’s also, of course, National Champagne Day!

On this day in history: 1907 – The first New Year’s Eve celebration is held in Times Square (then known as Longacre Square) in Manhattan.

Tip Article of the Day

My most memorable New Year’s Eve – A wonderful time with strangers

By Gail Marsh

My husband and I rarely go out on New Year’s Eve. We much prefer staying home. But one New Year’s Eve we were adventurous – by our standards anyway – and decided on a whim to get Chinese food. There was a restaurant not far from our home and we wanted to “do something nice for ourselves” after surviving a particularly hectic Christmas season with our three small (and very active) children. The memories of that one New Year’s Eve are repeated and embellished and recollected each year as we flip the page on the Old Year and brace for the New Year to come. You’ll see why soon enough …

Yesterday’s tip of the day: 10 extremely clever ways to reuse used holiday gift wrap

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel writes about “Taking a Fleetwood Discovery to Cousin Eddie – That’s a wrap!” As he reports: “… I found a Class A diesel pusher that has such memorable graphics even the manufacturer boasted about it. To some extent. What happened is TJ Bedacht and his wife, Heather, wrapped their 2014 Fleetwood Discovery 40G such that it resembles the motorhome used in the 1989 film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” You have to see this!

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the nüCamp Cirrus 620 half-ton truck camper? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

LAST DAY TO SAVE 20% on membership!

Stay FREE at more than 2,400 wineries and farms

Stay overnight for free at more than 2,400 wineries, farms, breweries, etc.! Harvest Hosts is an alternative to traditional campgrounds, where members can taste great wines and micro-brews, eat fresh produce and stay in peaceful settings. TODAY IS THE LAST DAY to save 20% on a membership automatically applied at check out. Learn more.

Is this your RV?

We are continuing this feature by popular demand!

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

How can I stop my RV’s roof AC from leaking in the trailer?

Dear Dave,

I have 1997 Prowler 29S with a single Coleman AC unit, which cools great on the hot days of Texas. However, the unit leaks on the ceiling in the RV when it is running. I have cleaned the holes in the drip pan and tried to level the unit. What can I do to stop the leak? —Shelby

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: How do I purge the antifreeze when dewinterizing the RV?

Tips for Wi-Fi and cell data on the road

By Nanci Dixon

As many of us know, when we cut the cable to our internet and TV source, whether a weekend warrior or full-time RVer, our data life changes. Some of us realize how dependent we have been on technology – how hooked into our phones, tablets, computers we’ve been – and say, “Yeah, we are free!” For the rest of us, it can be like cutting off an appendage. Connectivity has become an integral part of our daily lives. Read how to improve your connectivity while RVing.

Yesterday’s featured article: RVers and experts weigh in: What are the best days to travel?

ORDER NOW. PRICE GOES UP $20 JAN. 1

Use your air conditioner when never before possible!

The SoftStartRV is a game-changer. Here’s what it can do:

• Run one RV air conditioner using only a small portable generator.

• Run one RV air conditioner on 20-amp household current.

• Run two RV air conditioners (with two SoftStartRVs) on a 30-amp hookup.

• Run an RV air conditioner or two using your onboard inverter system. Read more.

Reader poll

Did you stick to your 2021 New Year’s resolution?

Don’t be shy, tell us here.

Quick Tip

Removing an overhead mattress



Need to remove a mattress from your motorhome or truck camper overhead? It can be a tight proposition! Start to roll up the mattress, then bind it around with ratchet-style tie down straps. Cinch them up tight, then pull the mattress out. Or buy your new mattress from an outfit that will deliver and install your new mattress!

Website of the day

11 Lovely Ideas for New Year’s Eve That Don’t Involve Crowds Of People

This list from Buzzfeed really does have some lovely ideas. We like the movie marathon and homemade cocktail ideas best!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Tomorrow is the first day of the new year, so it’s a perfect time to start something like this. We love this idea!

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• Road Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Deep-Fried Mushrooms

by Jamie Ball from Lovington, NM

Deep-fried mushrooms are a delicious snack when watching football and make a simple party appetizer. Once fried, these are crispy outside and tender and juicy inside. We had leftovers that we placed in the fridge. The next day, they were still yummy. Serve with ranch dipping sauce for a nibble your guests will love.

We want to attend a party where we can eat these! Get the recipe.

See yesterday’s recipe: Ham and Swiss Hot Bread Bowl Dip

Trivia

Boston Braves pitching legend Johnny Sain was the last pitcher to face Babe Ruth in a game, an exhibition in 1943, and, in 1947, the first major league pitcher to throw a pitch to Jackie Robinson.

*How did Americans save Ecuador’s economy in the 1920s? Hint: It has to do with Eskimo Pies (now called Edy’s Pie). Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“This is Ginger and Lucy. Lucy loves to travel, but Ginger, not so much.” —Rick Gullon

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Get your kicks on, well, you know how it goes…

“The Best Hits on Route 66: 100 Essential Stops on the Mother Road” is the perfect companion for anyone traveling Route 66 or hopes to. Route 66 expert Amy Bizzarri takes you on an inspiring and entertaining journey down America’s legendary highway with itineraries for trip planning. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

At the beginning of last year, I made a New Year’s resolution to lose 10 pounds… Only 15 more to go!

If you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RV Travel LLC.