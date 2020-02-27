Forest River recalls 4,464 trailers. Spare tire carrier and tire could fall off

Forest River, Inc. is recalling 4,464 model year 2019-2020 Surveyor, NO BO, Cherokee, R. POD, Clipper, Viking, Independence, Puma and East to West trailers. The spare tire carrier U-bolts may fail allowing the spare tire carrier and spare tire detach from the vehicle.

If the spare tire carrier and spare tire detach from the vehicle while in motion, it could become a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash of vehicles behind it.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace U-bolts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 13, 2020. Owners may contact Surveyor, NO BO, R. and POD customer service at 1-574-642-3119, Independence, Viking, and Clipper customer service at 1-269-467-4600, Puma customer service at -574-642-0606, East and West customer service at 1-574-264-6664 or Cherokee customer service at 1-877-426-5337. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1133.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

