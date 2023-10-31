Forest River recalls Coachmen Concord motorhomes: Rear wheel can lock up

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2023-2024 Coachmen Concord Class C motorhomes. Installation of the air ride suspension system resulted in an incorrect pinion to driveline angle. An incorrect pinion to driveline angle may cause rear wheel lockup, increasing the risk of a crash. There are potentially 18 units affected.

Remedy

Dealers will install a shorter control arm, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 29, 2023. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-574-825-8602. Forest River’s number for this recall is 210-1693.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov. The NHTSA campaign number is 23V706000.

##RVT1129b