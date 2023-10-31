RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Issue 2242

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“The universe is full of magical things patiently waiting for our wits to grow sharper.” —Eden Phillpotts

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Halloween! Need we say more?

On this day in history: 1913 – Dedication of the Lincoln Highway, the first automobile highway across the United States.

Tip of the Day

Tips for removing that musty smell from RV towels

By Gail Marsh

You grab a towel to dry your face and it hits you. Ugh! That horrible, terrible, no-good, musty smell! Gasping for air, you quickly drop the stinky towel to the floor as you try and figure out what just happened. That towel came from the cupboard. It’s clean! So, what’s up with the smell? And, more importantly, what can you do to get rid of that stink forever?

Your RV towels may smell musty occasionally. Here’s why. Over time, detergent and fabric softener residue builds up within the fabric of the towel. This buildup can prevent your towels from drying completely. Then, bacteria develops on the towel, causing mildew to form.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

What maintenance does my RV roof air conditioner require?

Dear Dave,

What is involved with maintaining my RV’s air conditioning unit? Thank you! —Randy

Read Dave’s answer

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers – boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

RV Tours

2024 nüCamp TAB 400 luxury tiny trailer

Being on the road these past few years I have run across several nuCamp TAB (or T@B) owners. They all shared one thing in common. When asked about their RVs, they could not sing their praises enough.

OK, it’s anecdotal evidence, but I have yet to meet a TAB owner who didn’t love their RV. After watching the tour from Eddie Gape of Veurink’s RV Center in the video below, I can see why.

Click here to tour

Our top 5 most popular articles in October

Video of the day

The most haunted campgrounds of the Northeast and Southeast

By Cheri Sicard

Join the team from Holly’s Lore, a YouTube channel that explores paranormal phenomena, for their list of the most haunted campgrounds in the Northeast and Southeast United States.

Camp Rutledge, Georgia

This campground is located in Hard Labor Creek State Park (now, that sounds fun), between the towns of Bostwick and Rutledge, Georgia. You’d never guess by the bucolic vistas in the two group campsites here that they come with a gruesome bloody history. Watch the video for a concise history of the Morgan County Massacre that occurred here in 1813.

Click here to watch (and be spooked!)

Is new RV composite building material a game-changer?

By Ross Regis

The alchemists of ages past sought to transmute common, basic elements into that most prized of possessions: gold. (They weren’t much different than today’s crypto miners, those digital chemists bent on transforming 0’s and 1’s into cold cash.) Anyway, Material Science engineers of the modern era have accomplished something similar. Weaving together the humble elements of polypropylene and fiberglass, a company called Hanwha Azdel has created a unique construction sheet material: Azdel. And Azdel in RVs has taken the industry by storm. If you haven’t heard of it, just turn around. … It might be listening in your walls. Learn more.

Reader poll

What will you do tonight to celebrate Halloween?

Tell us here

RV’s leather furniture cracking, peeling or looking dull? Here’s a fix

Dustin Simpson writes, “Everything from the oil in your skin, the products we wear, sun exposure, moisture in the RV, and storage temperatures can cause the materials on your RV furniture to break down. Do regular cleaning: wiping off furniture with 303 Leather 3-In-1 Complete Care to regularly remove sand, dirt, and other grime. The best way to maximize the longevity of your furniture is to keep it clean because when oils, dirt, and other residues have time to soak into your furniture, the quicker those materials break down.”

Quick Tip

Measuring the height of your RV

Responding to a tip on measuring the height of your RV for safety, Terry W. writes to remind us: “It should go without saying—but often it doesn’t—in the case of 5th wheels and even travel trailers, measure the height when CONNECTED to the tow vehicle.” Point well taken, Terry. Thanks!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Seasonal Food Guide

This website is very cool. It shows you what foods are in season at your location. Select your state, the month, and any type of produce (or all produce) and it shows you a list. We’ll be using this often!

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

In the spirit of trick or treating, giving this to someone would be a REALLY mean treat… but mwhahaha… we love it.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 25 percent have spent the night in their RV in a Cracker Barrel parking lot at least once.

• 26 percent of “part-timers” hope to go full-time someday.

• 54 percent say their RV has at least two air conditioners, maybe more.

Recent poll: Will you watch the World Series?

Recipe of the Day

Killer White Chili

by Suzanne Mills from Huntsville, AL

We can see why this white chicken chili has won so many awards. It has the perfect balance of spice and creaminess. Each bite just gets better and better. Easy to make, whip up a batch when you’re in the mood for comfort food.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Candy wasn’t given out on Halloween until the 1950s. Before then, it was pieces of cake, fruit, nuts, coins and little toys that were handed out. Today, one-quarter of all candy sold in the U.S. is purchased for Halloween.

*When was candy corn invented? What was it originally called? How much of it is made each year? Yesterday’s trivia tells you all about Halloween’s favorite sweet treat.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

Rally (Border Collie) loves to travel with us. When we start packing our fifth wheel he knows it’s almost time for a new adventure. He follows us around and can’t wait to put on his harness and get in the truck.” —Stacey Coville

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising. Information here

Help desk: Contact us

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in many affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of the potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.