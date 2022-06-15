Forest River recalls some fifth wheel trailers for problem with steps

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2022 Prime Time Crusader and Sanibel fifth wheel travel trailers. The step treads are inadequately secured to the step brackets. The step treads may detach from the step bracket, increasing the risk of injury.

Remedy

Dealers will install an elevator bolt to properly secure tread to the steps, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 8, 2022. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for this recall is 49-1523.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.