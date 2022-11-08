Tuesday, November 8, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeRV Recalls
RV Recalls

Forest River recalls some RVs: Holding tanks may fall off

By RV Travel
0

Forest River, Inc. is recalling certain 2020-2021 Shasta Phoenix, Coachmen Brookstone, and 2019-2022 Coachmen Chaparral, and Chaparral Lite fifth wheels. The floating cross-member may not be installed correctly and fail to retain the holding tanks, causing the holding tanks to become dislodged.

A tank that becomes dislodged during transit increases the risk of a crash. As many as 2,018 RVs may be affected by the recall.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and relocate the cross-member as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 10, 2022. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-7101. Forest River’s number for this recall is 110-1561.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

Advertisement/Affiliate

Attach items in your RV without using nails
This new, super-strong double-sided adhesive tape will hang most objects in your RV without using nails. Works on wood, metal, plastic, aluminum or glass surfaces — indoors and outdoors. Use EZlifego tape to keep carpets in place. And it’s easy to remove and use again later. Highly rated. Learn more or order.

NEW RV Tech Tips
RV Advice
Towing Behind a Motorhome
RV Repair and Maintenance Tips
Jayco Owners RV Repair and Maintenance
NEW  RV Product News and Reviews
RVing Over 70 Years Old
Free (and inexpensive) RV Campgrounds

 

Winterizing your RV this season? Amazon has a wide choice of RV antifreeze.
Previous article
Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 112

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.