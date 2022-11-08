Forest River recalls some RVs: Holding tanks may fall off

Forest River, Inc. is recalling certain 2020-2021 Shasta Phoenix, Coachmen Brookstone, and 2019-2022 Coachmen Chaparral, and Chaparral Lite fifth wheels. The floating cross-member may not be installed correctly and fail to retain the holding tanks, causing the holding tanks to become dislodged.

A tank that becomes dislodged during transit increases the risk of a crash. As many as 2,018 RVs may be affected by the recall.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and relocate the cross-member as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 10, 2022. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-7101. Forest River’s number for this recall is 110-1561.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).