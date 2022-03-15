Tuesday, March 15, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
NewsRV Recalls

Forest River recalls many RVs for wiring fire hazard

By RV Travel
0

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2022 Coachmen Catalina, Aurora, Apex, Freedom Express, Spirit, Work N Play, Forest River XLR Toy Hauler, Vengeance, Sabre, Cherokee, and Cardinal travel trailers and fifth wheels. The wire cord that connects to the back of the 50AMP shore power inlet may be loose.

More than 1,000 RVs may be affected by this recall.

Remedy
Dealers will replace the shore cord inlet, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 18, 2022. Owners may contact the following customer service numbers: Forest River 1-574-825-4995; Catalina & Aurora 1-574-825-8657; APEX 1-574-825-8205; Freedom Express & Work n Play 1-574-825-6302; Cardinal 1-574-296-7700; Cherokee and Vengeance 1-260-499-2100; Sabre 1-574-642-2100; and XLR 1-574-642-0432. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1485.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1044b

Previous articleRV Daily Tips. Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.