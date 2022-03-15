Forest River recalls many RVs for wiring fire hazard

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2022 Coachmen Catalina, Aurora, Apex, Freedom Express, Spirit, Work N Play, Forest River XLR Toy Hauler, Vengeance, Sabre, Cherokee, and Cardinal travel trailers and fifth wheels. The wire cord that connects to the back of the 50AMP shore power inlet may be loose.

More than 1,000 RVs may be affected by this recall.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the shore cord inlet, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 18, 2022. Owners may contact the following customer service numbers: Forest River 1-574-825-4995; Catalina & Aurora 1-574-825-8657; APEX 1-574-825-8205; Freedom Express & Work n Play 1-574-825-6302; Cardinal 1-574-296-7700; Cherokee and Vengeance 1-260-499-2100; Sabre 1-574-642-2100; and XLR 1-574-642-0432. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1485.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1044b