RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, March 15, 2022

"There are no faster or firmer friendships than those formed between people who love the same books." ―Irving Stone

Replace or repair RV’s window glazing seals to prevent glass damage

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

If you have determined that it’s time to replace your window glazing seals, where do you start?

Window glazing seals are often overlooked, but they are one of the most important parts of your RV. The glazing bead is what keeps the glass in place when traveling down the road. If this seal comes out, the glass can, and will over time, come loose and cause damage to the window.

What type of window glazing seal do you need?

Hoosier Custom Cruiser B+ is what your family would build

Tony writes, “This is a very different RV from a very different company… and that’s a good thing.”

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Should I condition my rubber roof or recoat it?

Dear Dave,

We have a 2018 Sunset Trail 33-ft. RK291 travel trailer with a rubber roof. Would it be best to use a conditioner or recoating product on it? I plan on doing it myself, whichever product I use. Thank you. —Robert

When RV parts are discontinued, DIY projects to the rescue!

By Nanci Dixon

When motorhome parts are discontinued, it is time for a DIY fix. Our 2017 motorhome has a unique living area wall light – a sconce that was slowly getting dimmer until it only flicked on every once in a while. After several discussions with the RV manufacturer about getting the bulb replaced, it turns out that the LED bulb is not removable or replaceable. Who makes a light that has a bulb that can’t be replaced? And the even better question, who puts it in a motorhome? Find out how Nanci solved this dilemma here.

Would you stay in a hotel that had a reputation for being haunted?

Test the dual-power systems before your trip

Getting the rig ready after a winter lay-up? Test systems that operate on dual power. Run the refrigerator a day on electric, then a day on gas. Do the same for the water heater. That way, if there’s a problem, you’ll know about it before you hit the road.

Irish Soda Bread and Guinness Butter

by Malinda Coletta from North Providence, RI

Crusty on the outside and tender inside, this Irish soda bread will be delicious on St. Patrick’s Day. It’s filled with flavor from the caraway seeds. Raisins add a pop of sweetness to the bread. Once baked, it’s a dense bread but not dry. It freezes wonderfully too. We loved the Guinness butter on a piece of soda bread. Guinness has a robust flavor that’s prevalent in the butter. It’s sweet and savory at the same time. Enjoy for breakfast, as a snack, or alongside a bowl of hearty beef stew.

Adding cream to your coffee will actually keep it warmer longer. Wait, what? It seems counterintuitive, but it's true! Think about this: The higher the temperature, the faster it sheds heat, right? Adding cream initially lowers the temperature of the coffee, and then further slows the release of heat since the fats in the cream act as an insulator. This makes the cup of coffee stay warmer longer, even though it spends less time at its maximum temperature.

