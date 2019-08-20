Forest River recalls trailers: wrong bolts could lead to crash

Forest River, Inc. is recalling more than 1,800 model year 2019-2020 Flagstaff and Cherokee Arctic Wolf travel trailers equipped with MORyde Orbital or You Turn Rubber Pin Box Wedge Kits. The pin boxes may have been equipped with bolts 1-3/4 inches long when they should be equipped with 2-inch bolts.

The incorrect bolts may allow the rotating pin box to rotate in two places, increasing the risk of a crash.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the bolts and replace them as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 11. Owners may contact MORyde customer service at 1-574-293-1581 or Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-8954 (Flagstaff) or 1-260-499-2100 (Cherokee). Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1065.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

