Forest River RV recalls nearly 100,000 towable RVs for fire risk

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Coachmen Adrenaline, Apex, Catalina, Freedom Express, Spirit, East to West Alta, Della Terra, Silver Lake, Forest River Cedar Creek, Cherokee, Columbus, Flagstaff, Impression, Ozark, Rockwood, Sabre, Salem, Sandstorm, Shockwave, Stealth, Stealth Evo, Vengeance, Vibe, Wildwood, XLR Toyhauler, Palomino Puma, Prime Time Avenger, Crusader, Lacrosse, Sanibel, Shasta Oasis, 2022 Coachmen Cross Trail, Prism, Forest River Aurora, Rainier, Wildcat, Work and Play, Prime Time Tracer, 2021-2023 Coachmen Leprechaun, and 2022-2023 Coachmen Freelander fifth wheel and travel trailers.

The quick disconnect fittings in the LP gas system may be cracked, causing a gas leak. A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury or death.

As many as 99,278 vehicles could be affected by the recall.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect the LP system quick disconnect fittings for cracks, perform a LP system leak test, and replace any fittings as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 23, 2022. Owners may contact the applicable customer service number for their vehicle model. Please see the recall report for the list of phone numbers.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.