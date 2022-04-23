California drought worst in more than 100 years

California, like most of the West, is starving for rain. For residents and visitors alike — and including those of us who explore the state with our RVs — the dire situation should prompt us to be extra careful with our use of fire. Simple things like not pulling off the side of the road in our cars and RVs where our exhaust could ignite brush, should be on the top of our minds. Here is the status of the California drought as provided by California State Parks.

The water year that ended Sept. 30, 2021, was the second driest on record. All of California’s 58 counties are under a drought emergency proclamation.

January, February and March 2022 were the driest on record dating back more than 100 years, logging just 6 inches of precipitation across the Sierra Nevada; that is less than half the precipitation accumulated in the first three months of 2013, which had been the driest in the observed record.

Statewide precipitation for the water year to date is 72% of average. Sierra-Cascades snowpack for the water year to date is 31% of average, up from 21% last week. Statewide reservoir storage is 70% of average for this time of year.

CALIIFORNIANS ARE BEING ASKED to reduce their water use by 15% over 2020 levels to protect water reserves and help maintain critical flows for fish and wildlife wherever possible.

As of Monday, April 18, the state’s voluntary household dry well reporting system received reports of 29 dry wells in the past 30 days. Eleven dry wells were reported in Fresno County alone. Dry wells were also reported in Butte, Kings, Lake, Madera, Plumas, San Joaquin, Siskiyou, Stanislaus, Sonoma, Tehama and Tulare counties.

For more information on drought conditions, visit the California Drought Action website.

