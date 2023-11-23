Forest River trailer recall for bad electrical outlet wiring, potential fire hazard

A Forest River trailer recall is in the news. Forest River is recalling certain 2024 Coachmen Adrenaline, Apex, Freedom Express, Remote, Spirit, and Forest River Work and Play travel trailers. The electrical plug blade openings (narrow hot blade and wider neutral blade) may be reversed on one of the two receptacle outlet faces, which can cause outlet failure. Electrical outlet failure can increase the risk of a fire. Potentially 559 rigs are affected.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the incorrect receptacles, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 27, 2023. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-574-825-4995. Coachmen Apex and Apex Remote owners may contact 1-574-825-8205, and Freedom Express, Adrenaline and Work and Play owners may contact 1-574-825-6302. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1703.

Forest River trailer recall notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

