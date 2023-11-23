Friday, November 24, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
NewsRV Recalls

Forest River trailer recall for bad electrical outlet wiring, potential fire hazard

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
Airstream motorhome recall

A Forest River trailer recall is in the news. Forest River is recalling certain 2024 Coachmen Adrenaline, Apex, Freedom Express, Remote, Spirit, and Forest River Work and Play travel trailers. The electrical plug blade openings (narrow hot blade and wider neutral blade) may be reversed on one of the two receptacle outlet faces, which can cause outlet failure. Electrical outlet failure can increase the risk of a fire. Potentially 559 rigs are affected.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the incorrect receptacles, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 27, 2023. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-574-825-4995. Coachmen Apex and Apex Remote owners may contact 1-574-825-8205, and Freedom Express, Adrenaline and Work and Play owners may contact 1-574-825-6302. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1703.

Forest River trailer recall notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

For more RV recalls, click here.

##RVT1132b

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


Advertising

Previous article
BLM closures – Agency wants to change rules for emergencies
Next article
Help wanted finding Great Smoky Mountains National Park arsonist

Comments

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE