BLM closures – Agency wants to change rules for emergencies

A federal agency wants to change the rules on BLM closures as they pertain to emergencies and certain other situations. Under current rules, at any time the Bureau of Land Management moves to close or restrict access to land it manages, the agency must publish temporary closure and restriction orders in the Federal Register. It’s not a simple, nor fast, process. The closure can’t happen until the notice is published. But what if something comes up of an emergent nature? Say a fire, a flood, or something else that could affect public safety?

Notify public of BLM closures with “modern communication tools”

The agency wants to change the rules on this in two ways. Instead of having to go through the process of publishing BLM closures in the Federal Register, the agency would post the information on social media and with other “modern communication tools” to let the public know. Second, the closures could take effect as soon as the closure order is signed.

“From time to time, BLM needs to issue orders to temporarily close or restrict the use of public lands to protect people, property, public lands, and resources, or to avoid conflict among visitor uses,” said Tom Heinlein, BLM Assistant Director for National Conservation Lands and Community Partnerships. “Our aim is to balance our responsibilities for protecting people and the places and resources found on BLM-managed public lands while ensuring the safe and sustainable use and enjoyment of these lands now and in the future.”

The BLM is already using similar techniques to communicate information about fire prevention orders and during wildland fires. These are when actions including closures and restrictions are necessary to protect life, property, safety, and resources.

What kind of emergencies?

What sort of emergencies is the BLM suggesting this new rule would apply to? The agency says, “emergency incidents or unforeseen events that require prompt responses, such as public health emergencies, flood or fire damage, hazardous material incidents, unexploded ordnances, or changes in public land use that create a hazard to the public.”

“In a law enforcement emergency, every minute counts. This proposal will allow quicker action by law enforcement agencies when necessary to respond to emergency and unforeseen events, and improve collaboration and support among BLM, state, county, local, and Tribal law enforcement organizations,” said Jason O’Neal, Director of the BLM Office of Law Enforcement and Security.

Other non-emergency, temporary BLM closures include occasions where resource protection or conflicting visitor activities are involved. BLM cites situations like the King of the Hammers racecourse and the Reno Air Races, among others.

Public comment period

The Bureau is taking public comment on the proposal until January 22, 2024. It begins once the rule publishes in the Federal Register.

For more information on the proposed changes to the BLM rules, including how to submit comments, click here.

